Closing gender gap: Asia's women entrepreneurs to go digital

Women-led micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Asia are set to benefit from a programme that seeks to enable them to thrive in the digital economy.

UN Women and Ant Foundation have launched ‘Together Digital’, a five-year programme that will offer support to women-led MSMEs and empower them to participate in the digital economy. The programme also aims to narrow the gender gap in access to digital technology, and support the digital empowerment of women.

Through training, and access to markets and resources such as funding and knowledge exchange opportunities, the programme will support women entrepreneurs to establish, maintain and expand their businesses in the digital space. It has already started projects in China and Indonesia that will run for the next 27 months.

It will also establish a regional network of thought leaders in the digital sector, including enhancing the capacity of women entrepreneurs in China to access markets, financial services and improving their capacity through training and increased access to funding opportunities.

Moreover, it will establish a cross-cutting regional network of champions and thought leaders to facilitate knowledge exchange, skills transfer, and mentorship opportunities for the promotion of digital empowerment of women in Asia and the Pacific region.

UN Women, in a press release, announced the launch of the programme. “The Together Digital programme will leverage UN Women’s vast expertise in women’s economic empowerment, as well as Ant Foundation’s wide network and track record of entrepreneurship and digital empowerment, '' said Sarah Knibbs, the deputy regional director of UN Women Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific.

Opportunities for growth

Sabrina Peng, the executive vice chair of Ant Foundation, said they, together with UN Women, hope to expand development opportunities available to women entrepreneurs and support them to reach their full potential on a global scale.

“Entrepreneurial spirit is about being positive and resilient, solving problems and achieving dreams. Women entrepreneurs are always facing greater challenges and having an entrepreneurial spirit is essential to overcome them,” said Ms Peng.

In China, the programme will empower women entrepreneurs to better access gender-sensitive entrepreneurial and digital skills development, markets and financial services.

Smriti Aryal, Country Representative of the UN Women China office, said they are pleased to join hands with Ant Foundation to support women-led MSMEs, a driving force that should not be neglected in the digital economy.

In Indonesia, the programme will provide entrepreneurial and digital skills training opportunities to women owners and entrepreneurs of ultra-micro, micro, and small businesses. The piloting of the programme will initially be undertaken in the greater Jakarta and Lombok regions.

“Technology is a great enabler providing growing opportunities for women to be economically active, particularly in this increasingly digital world. However, the persistent digital gender divide has hindered women from benefitting and participating meaningfully in the digital economy,” said Jamshed Kazi, UN Women Indonesia Representative and Liaison to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Resilience

Mr Kazi noted that through the partnership with Ant Foundation, they will equip more women with the knowledge and skills necessary to adapt to existing challenges while providing access to opportunities that open new pathways in the digital economy.

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, Women entrepreneurs account for up to a third of all businesses operating worldwide. The World Bank notes that in 2021, women make up 54 per cent of those financially excluded from the digital economy.

Established by Ant Group in 2019, Ant Foundation is a private charitable organisation approved by the Zhejiang Provincial department of Civil Affairs. It promotes technological innovation to solve social problems and bring more inclusive development opportunities to communities around the world.