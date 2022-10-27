Clinical officer arrested for allegedly defiling 15-year-old girl

Police in Rachuonyo South have detained a clinical officer who is accused of defiling a Grade Six pupil multiple times.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday night after the 15-year-old girl penned down a story of how the medic has been allegedly luring her into sexual activities in different lodges within Homa Bay.

His arrest came after the pupil showed up in class with a mobile phone, which she has been using to communicate with the suspect.

Her teacher used information in the phone, including frequent phone conversation history between the medical officer and the pupil, to trace the suspect before reporting the matter to the police.

During counselling, the girl opened up about her relationship with the suspect.

She said she was first approached in 2021.

Private clinic

"He asked if we could be friends. I declined after he asked other questions about myself, including age," she wrote.

In the revelation, the minor added that the suspect, who works at a public hospital in Rachuonyo East, took her to his private clinic in Oyugis Town.

They later drove to Kasimba where the suspect booked a room at a lodge.

His intention, according to the letter, was to defile the pupil.

But the minor declined his sexual advances.

"We went back to the car and drove home when I said no to his sexual advances," she wrote.

A month later, the suspect approached the pupil for a second time. He met the girl and they drove to another guest house next to Oyugis Secondary School where the man made sexual advances towards her.

"I said no when I noticed he wanted to defile me," she wrote.

In her narration, the girl said she gave in when the suspect approached her for the third time.

She was taken to a guest house and allegedly defiled.

Ease communication

Ever since, the girl said, the man has been defiling her repeatedly.

Sometimes she would be given drugs to take after being defiled (probably family planning drugs to prevent pregnancy).

She would also receive cash (between 500 and 800).

On October 16, the girl received a mobile phone, which was a gift from the suspect to ease their communication.

Before their relationship was known, the pupil said she accompanied the medic to a guest house in Kendu Bay Town on Sunday where they ordered roast beef.

"We went to a hotel where we ordered nyama choma and nyama fry. He later called a motorcyclist who picked me when I said I could not eat," she said.

Kamuma Sub-location Assistant Chief Collins Joram said he led police officers to the suspect’s house at 9pm.

"A group of DCI officers traced the suspect to his house. He was arrested and detained," he said.