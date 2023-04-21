CJ Koome: Courts must handle all defilement cases

Chief Justice Martha Koome has warned against handling defilement cases outside court.

She cautioned members of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) centre to desist from dealing with cases involving injustices done to minors such as defilement, early and forced marriages.

Such cases can only be heard and determined in courts of law and must not to be resolved under any customary law, she said.

Ms Koome said the Judiciary only encourages people to embrace ADR in solving problems that are not of criminal nature.

“You can solve cases of husband, wife disagreements, succession, land disputes, farmer-herder conflicts, and other minor cases through the alternative justice system.

"However, attempted murder, defilement, rape and robbery with violence, among other serious crimes must not be dealt with by ADR members,” said CJ Koome.

She spoke at the Mpeketoni Law Courts, where she presided over the opening of the Alternative Justice Systems Ukumbi Suite. The CJ also stressed the need for parents to take care of their children.