Civil society to step up GBV war in Migori ahead of polls

Gender stakeholders in Migori County have been urged to enhance surveillance aimed at intensifying the war on sexual gender-based violence (SGBV) ahead of next month’s general election.

County commissioner Meru Mwangi, while chairing a meeting by the County Gender Sector Working Group, said civil society is best placed to tackle the rising SGBV during this electioneering period.

The meeting brought together rights organisations and education, gender and health stakeholders. Mr Mwangi said Migori had been listed as violence hotspots by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, a move the stakeholders were keen to contain.

Also read: Safe houses abandoned as SGBV victims suffer

“We want to assure all stakeholders who have raised concerns over the breakdown of the law and order that may weigh down on gains on gender rights that the government will not only ensure election is peaceful, but that gender rights are also safeguarded,” he said.

He reiterated the need to enhance the gender sector working group, noting that there have been fears of SGBV escalating during campaigns and into elections.

No cause for alarm

“There should be no cause for alarm, gender desks at the police stations are fully operational and I’m calling on you (civil society) to enhance your efforts in scaling down the cases. The police will not only provide security during elections but also be keen on safeguarding rights.”

The meeting, organised by Amref Health Africa, aimed at reviewing progress on response to SGBV and existing gaps ahead of next month’s elections.

Activists raised concerns that leaders from the minority Kuria community, where female genital mutilation (FGM) is practised had reengaged on advocacy against the harmful cultural practice for fear of losing votes.

“As Kenyans, we should not be selfish, especially during this election time, we will continue to fight FGM and we will build synergies to maximise and results outcomes as Kenya was set to eradicate the vice by this year,” he said.

Also read: In pursuit of justice for SGBV survivors

Mr Charles Olwamba, a programme officer at Amref Health Africa, maintained that concerted efforts by the stakeholders will bolster the gains made in SGBV and FGM fight and expressed confidence that the vices will be curbed even after the upcoming election.

“We have witnessed cases in the past where sex has been applied as a tool of violence against political opponents, while, in some instances, victims shy off from reporting to police, especially on the campaign trail and we want to put this to a stop,” Mr Olwamba said.

On January 18, the International Federation for Human Rights and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) released a report that warned that SGBV could be committed during next month’s polls.

The report urged the government to take urgent and concrete measures to avert a repeat of what happened in the previous elections. In the last election a KHRC study reported that 201 SGBV cases were documented.

According to Mr Olwamba, gender activists were working closely with police gender desks to narrow down on the cases during the electioneering period.

Mrs Lynette Ochieng, a GBV specialist at CIHEB, a community-based organisation, said they were committed to reducing the cases through advocacy.