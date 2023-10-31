City contractor charged with assaulting female employee

A Nairobi contractor has been arraigned for allegedly beating up his female employee, whom he accused of colluding with another worker at a construction site in South B to demand undue compensation.

Davendra Keshra is accused of assaulting Sharon Beywa on October 15, 2020, contrary to Section 251 of the Penal Code. He allegedly attacked the complainant, who is a health and safety officer at his company, after a disagreement on an injured employee’s compensation.

Sharon had arrived at the site to find Davendra arguing with the injured employee, whom she had escorted to hospital. The worker had been told by medics to take a rest out of work for some time owing to treatment. The accused person allegedly questioned why he had to pay him, yet he was not working. Davendra, therefore, took issue with Sharon for telling the worker to ask for payment.

Davendra demanded receipts to prove that the injured worker was demanding the exact sum he had spent on commuting to hospital, but he and Sharon could not get them because most matatus don’t issue receipts to passengers.

Punched

The argument got out of hand and Davendra allegedly started hurling insults at Sharon, prompting her to leave the scene and go to her office. While at her office, the accused person stormed in and allegedly punched her on the cheeks.

The suspect grabbed two chairs to hit the complainant but another worker who was nearby intervened and restrained Davendra from further assaulting Sharon.

Sharon later noticed that she was bleeding and Davendra left, threatening to sack her. She sought treatment and continued working until she left the company.

In September this year, her jaw developed complications and she went to hospital for further treatment. She was told she had soft tissue injuries that had not healed completely.

She later reported the matter at the South B police station as she continued with treatment and police started investigations. Sharon told the police that she did not report the matter at the time the incident happened because she feared for her job. Davendra was arrested.