China: Man who chained wife in shack arrested

Chinese authorities have arrested a man accused of keeping his wife chained in a shack, accusing him of trafficking.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Chinese authorities arrested a man accused of keeping his wife chained, and punished local officials over a case that has sparked viral outrage.
  • Ms Xiaohuamei is said to have disappeared after living for a few months with another man who had bought her, and was soon taken in by a couple who operated a hotel.

Beijing

