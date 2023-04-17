Chiggai: Rank banks based on their rate of lending to women





Financial institutions could soon be ranked based on their rate of lending to women if a proposal to the National Treasury is implemented.

Presidential Advisor on Women's Rights Harriet Chiggai, has revealed that her office has already rendered an advisory to the National Treasury to set up an index that will gauge how financial institutions treat women.

Ms Chiggai said the index will rate and rank financial institutions in Kenya based on their rate of lending to women, interest rates charged and impacts on women.

Speaking at the African Women Entrepreneurship Cooperative General Assembly (AWEC) held in Nairobi last week, Ms Chiggai said her office will continue to champion for financial institutions to make their systems friendly to women and their businesses.

She appealed to the institutions to support women on financial literacy to help them make informed investment plans.

Ms Chiggai’s remarks come hot on heels after President William Ruto last month, tripled the allocation of women enterprise funds(WEF) from Sh4 billion to Sh13.5 billion during its re-launch.

Digital inclusion

She noted that the elimination of financial intermediaries in the re-launched WEF is a win for women who were previously subjected to corruption deals before accessing the loans.

“The remodelling of the women enterprise fund from manual to digital is in line with the government’s promise on digital inclusion. It now has more loan products launched in the market, including personal loan, micro loan, SME loans and start-up loans, which women can take advantage of,” she said.

Under the remodelled WEF Kenya, women will borrow at an interest rate of six per cent per year. The loans will be accessed instantly unlike in the past when the processing took 45 days.

WEF is a semi-autonomous government agency in the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs.

It was established in August 2007 to provide accessible and affordable credit to support women's starting or expanding businesses for wealth and employment creation.

“As long as women shoulder the greatest burden of poverty, most of them face financial discrimination and remain unemployed, earn lower wages than their male counterparts, struggle to start businesses, face discrimination in the workplace, our vision of an equal and just society is elusive,” added Ms Chiggai.

AWEC brings together more than 300 African women business owners from over 30 countries across the continent.