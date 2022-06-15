Chepkirui, 24, swimming against the tide in Konoin MP race

Faith Chepkirui does not want to be pinned down by the issues of gender, lack of finances, party euphoria, age and marital status in her quest for an elective seat.

She is a young woman on a mission. At 24, she is the youngest politician to have been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to run for a constituency office in Bomet County and perhaps in the entire South Rift region.

The only other youthful candidate of the same age is Lineth Chepkorir, alias Toto, who is running for Bomet woman representative.

Ms Chepkirui is contesting the Konoin MP seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket. She is a resident of Masebe village in Kimulot ward, Konoin, and attended Emgwen Bor Academy before joining Metkei Girls and eventually Chuka University.

“The youth, especially women, should actively participate in politics and avoid playing a passive role. We should stop depending on nomination slots as we have the numbers to take our own to Parliament,” says Ms Chepkirui.

Hurdles

The third-born in a family of five has encountered several challenges on the campaign trail, with some voters demanding to know her marital status.

“I did not think my marital status would become an issue in the campaigns, but it has been exploited by some of my opponents and their supporters. For the record, I am single and still living with my parents.”

The fact that she is seen to be going against the grain by seeking and securing an ODM ticket in a region considered to be predominantly UDA has also featured.

“I do not take the jibes seriously as I am a democrat who believes that zoning for political parties should never be allowed to take root in the country. We should embrace all the tenets of multiparty democracy.”

Some of her supporters had urged her to run for Member of the County Assembly (MCA), noting that she was still young and a political greenhorn, but she was already focussed on the parliamentary seat and has since kept her eyes on the prize.

“Parliament presents the right platform to drive the legislative agenda and there is a need to have more youthful and professional politicians participate in formulating sound and practical policies to turn around the sectors of development in Kenya.

“Formulating and implementing of policies relating to the development, the economy, health, education, industrial growth, embracing of technology in agriculture and many others have to change to create employment opportunities. It is the youth with foresight who can drive that agenda,” she says.

While her competitors are crisscrossing the constituency with huge vehicles, a retinue of aides in tow, powerful public address systems, distributing campaign materials and dishing out handouts to voters, Ms Chepkirui has been using a boda boda.

“I have not been in gainful employment, having graduated two years ago from the university. I depend on my parents and friends for financial support to travel from one point to the other. In most cases, I walk to venues that are within reach,” she says.

“I am focussed on winning the voters to my side. The social and financial status of my opponents is not an issue as the voter is the most important person that we are all after for their support.”

She graduated from Chuka University in 2020 with an economics and statistics degree.

Chip off the old block

“Politics runs in my family, with my father, David Cheruiyot, having contested the Kimulot civic by-election in 2007 but lost, while my mother, Sarah Cheruiyot, unsuccessfully contested the same seat in 2013.

“We have women who have left an indelible mark in the leadership of this country, including Ms Martha Karua, Mrs Charity Ngilu, Ms Phoebe Asiyo, Mrs Alicen Chelaite, Mrs Ziphora Kittony and Mrs Grace Ogot whose achievements in politics should be emulated,” said Ms Chelangat.

She said the Kipsigis community has proved to the world that one does not need to be of a particular gender to be elected to Parliament. “The late Lorna Chepkemoi Laboso, former Bomet governor Joyce Laboso and Bomet East Member of Parliament Beatrice Kones have been elected to the National Assembly in a clear manifestation of trust in women leadership.”

Dr Laboso’s case is particularly unique in Kenya’s politics as she became the first woman to be elected deputy speaker of the National Assembly, a position she held for two consecutive terms. She was among the three women who made history by being elected as governors in 2017. Ms Anne Waiguru and Ms Charity Ngilu are the other two governors.

“If elected, I will sponsor a Bill in Parliament to address the issues of the boy child. We have dealt too much on the matters relating to the girl child, leaving out boys, yet they are equal.”

She wants the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) used to construct shelters for boda boda riders at trading centres and along the highways. She also wants a campus of the Kenya Medical Training College built in Konoin.

“There is a need for youths, women and people living with disabilities (PWDs) to be empowered through Saccos to uplift their standards of living.”

Ms Chepkirui says there should be equity in the distribution of bursaries to enable the needy to benefit.

Expanding the last mile connectivity, roads upgrade, and improving water infrastructure are top of her development agenda. She says she will work with development partners to promote value addition to fresh farm produce and increase employment opportunities.



