Central bridges gender gap in KCPE exam enrolment

The number of boys and that of girls who sat the 2021 Kenya Certificate for Primary Education (KCPE) exam in Central was almost equal, the region’s Director of Education Milton Nzioka has said.

Central, one of the eight former provinces in the country, comprises Kiambu, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Kirinyaga and Nyeri counties.

“In the 2021 KCPE exam, we had 21,707 girls, just 60 less than the 21,767 boys we registered. This is a very promising data. It shows the number of girls in society is hitting equilibrium with that of boys, and that society is laying great emphasis on gender parity. It also foretells a society that will enjoy improved literacy levels in family units,” he said.

Mr Nzioka said the trend gives a ray of hope in reversing traditional family settings that prioritised boys in education and resulted in lower literacy levels among girls and women. “In Nyandarua Central, equal number of boys and girls, at 938 apiece, sat the exam."

Figures

In some areas, more girls than boys sat the exam. Nyeri Central had 1,400 girls and 1,339 boys, with Mathira West having 621 girls against 595 boys.

"Nyeri South, with 1,090 girls against 1,056 boys, was good news, as well as Kirinyaga East, which had 1,487 female candidates compared to 1,431 males. Kirinyaga West had 1,233 female candidates against 1,168 males, and Kangema had 952 girls sitting the exam compared to 924 boys," Mr Nzioka said.

Gatanga sub-county had 2,475 girls sitting the exam against to 2,380 boys, Kiambu town had 1,457 female candidates against 1,273 boys, while Thika West had 2,010 girls against 1,966 boys.

“Limuru had 1,720 girls and 1,699 boys, Kikuyu 1,815 females against 1,763 boys and Thika East female candidates being 500 against 499 boys. Ruiru sub-county had 2,719 girls sitting the exam compared to 2,623 boys and Gatundu North had 1,241 girls and 1,235 boys," he said.

Equal opportunities

Mr Nzioka said the statistics are promising as they portray a region moving "steadily towards modernity where girls and boys are equal" and are accorded equal opportunities.

Murang’a County, where female representation in the National Assembly stands at 42 per cent, had slightly more male candidates, especially in Maragua, Kigumo and Kandara, the three constituencies that elected female legislators in the 2017 election.