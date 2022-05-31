Cecily Mbarire: My promise to the people of Embu

When Cecily Mbarire was nominated to parliament in 2003 as a young woman, she was little known. Many people wondered if she had the energy to sustain her stay in politics. They thought it was just a matter to time before she gave up.

She proved them wrong. Ms Mbarire went on to serve as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Runyenjes for 15 years.

Her success in politics is, however, not by chance. She has toiled for it every step. After being nominated to parliament, she worked very hard to endear herself to the electorate, engaging in development projects that changes their lives. It paid off. In 2007, she was elected MP for Runyenjes. She retained her position in the 2013 general election, proving she was a force to reckon with.

In the 2017 poll, however, Ms Mbarire vied for the Embu gubernatorial seat, becoming the first woman to do so.

“I wanted something challenging but lost in the primaries, which were marred by rigging and a lot interference. I was, however, nominated as MP and served as the Deputy Majority Whip until 2020.”

Woman leader

She will be making her second attempt for the gubernatorial job on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in the August poll. Emboldened by her campaign slogan Kavinda ni gaka, which means time is now to change our leadership style, have a people oriented government, and have people centred services. The slogan also implies that time has come to give a woman leader a chance to show what the women can do.

Being the youngest candidate in the race, her candidature has generated a lot of interest among the youth.

“I am also banking on the women vote. I have built a strong connection with them and believe they will vote for me. I have seen a lot of excitement by the women.”

Ms Mbarire’s track record is one to envy. She started a women’s bank in Runyenjes Constituency in her term as MP. The Runyenjes Women Trust Fund is one of the best performing village banks in the county, and offers cheap credit facilities to women.

“Our membership has grown to around 7,000 women, both in groups and individuals, with a liquidity base of Sh140 million from Sh4.5 million in 2009.”

Ms Mbarire, then Runyenjes MP, addresses opinion leaders from Kyeni Location in Embu in 2017. For her gubernatorial bid, she is banking on the women and youth vote. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The legislator is also credited with initiating water projects. “I was doing this in phases. In phase one, I did a major irrigation project in Runyenjes Constituency where more than 2,000 farmers are currently farming throughout the year. It is one of the most successful irrigation projects in Embu County.”

Income generating agri-businesses

She notes that phase two, which was to build Thuci Water Dam stalled because of challenges caused by government bureaucracy.

“I am confident we will revive it when I win. We will also focus on three other dams that are critical for Embu County to be food sufficient and have their own income generating agri-businesses.”

“My passion is to ensure women have access to clean water to reduce their burden of work at the village level.”

Her other priority areas include revamping the health sector, which she says is in a sorry state.

“I will make sure the health sector is working, health facilities become operational, efficient, available and accessible to all residents of Embu. I will improve services being offered at the level five hospital, the largest in Embu County but facing myriad challenges right from management to corruption, to just lack of basic services and equipment.”

Ms Mbarire, who has been instrumental in steering reforms in the coffee and tea sector, will also focus on value addition of agricultural products.

“I am looking at starting cottage industries to pave way for value addition for our milk, macadamia nuts, avocadoes and honey.”

If elected, she also wants to establish a department within the Ministry of Agriculture to create market linkages for farm produce. “This will help eliminate the middle men who exploit our farmers. I will also revamp the extension services to make sure farmers have access to the services.”

Persons with disabilities

For cotton farming, she says she plans to provide inputs to farmers to revamp the sector and “create our own cotton factory in the county.”

The MP has an agenda for young people. “I will make sure the county taps on existing Technical Training Institutes in Runyenjes, Mbeere South and in Manyatta to equip the youth with skills and make them self-reliant. The county will offer them some credit facilities to enable them start their own businesses.”

“At least 30 per cent of all public procurement opportunities in the county will be reserved for youth, women and persons with disabilities. This will ensure a considerable number of marginalized groups are able to win government tenders, which is key to economic empowerment.”

To achieve this, she says, the county will train women and youth contractors on the basic skills, ensure they have registered companies that can access government tenders, and liaise with banks to offer them credit facilities.

Ms Mbarire describes herself as a result oriented leader who never settles for mediocrity and, therefore, will set targets to the officers in her government to make sure “we achieve our goals within set timelines.”

She believes her management skills and political networks will help her succeed.

“I have been into politics for 20 years and I have created important and useful political networks. I have good friends across the political divide.”

But to succeed even more, Ms Mbarire pledges to operate on an open door policy and incorporate the views of all in the county for her project to succeed.

Mbeere community

“Mine will be a people centred government. I promise to do better in terms of engaging the local leadership. As a governor, I will be the glue that brings this people together.

“I will create a forum where we can meet regularly and discuss the issues affecting the county, know what each leader is doing, so that we are able to lobby as a team for other programs and projects at the national level.”

Her focus will be to ensure there is transparency and accountability so that the people of Embu enjoy prudent management of their resources. “I will digitize revenue collection system to ensure local revenue does not end up in people’s pocket.”

She is, however, afraid that development in the county has been a bit skewed in favour of certain areas, but vows to use affirmative action approach so that all areas feel part of the government and its plans.

“I want to ensure the Mbeere community, for instance, has either a CEC or a chief officer in my government. This will give them a voice in the executive arm of government.”

Ms Mbarire says she does not want to be elected for the sake of it, but to be remembered as the best performing governor who delivered on her promises, who managed the county well, and safeguarded the interests of the people and their resources.