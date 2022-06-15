CBO to donate pads to Tharaka Nithi girls for 10 years

Vulnerable girls in primary and secondary schools in Tharaka Nithi County will receive free sanitary towels for more than 10 years from St Peter’s Life-Line, a community-based organisation (CBO).

The CBO, which focusses on the welfare of vulnerable girls, the sick, the disabled and the poor, has launched a sanitary towel-making facility at Kajuki in Igambang'ombe sub-county in partnership with sponsors from outside the country.

Speaking during the launch, Ms Veronica Nyaga, the CBO’s programmes manager, said they have stocked materials that can make 600,000 pieces of sanitary towels.

She said the sponsors will also provide funds for the salary of the workers to ensure the project runs smoothly to achieve its target.

“We are looking forward to donating sanitary towels to all needy girls across the county to ensure that they do not miss school during their menstrual period,” said Ms Nyaga.

She said due to poverty, many parents from the region are not able to provide the basic material to girls, leading to them missing lessons or even dropping out of school.

She added that rogue men take advantage of the poverty to lure the girls into sex in exchange for the pads, leading to teenage pregnancies, sexually transmitted diseases and even early marriages.

Tharaka Nithi Governor’s wife, Muthoni Muthomi, lauded the initiative, noting that it will greatly promote girls’ education.

She said the war on the challenges girls face, including female genital mutilation, teenage pregnancies and school absenteeism, cannot be won by the government only.

“This project is a solution to the challenges that have hindered the empowerment of the girl child in this region,” said Mrs Muthomi.



