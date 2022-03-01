Cause for concern as GBV cases remain high

By  KAMAU MAICHUHIE

What you need to know:

  • A survey by Fida-Kenya has revealed that Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa had the highest prevalence between April 2021 and January this year.
  • The state of GBV has been rocked by controversy, with a section of human rights organisations accusing the government of laxity even as the latter cites its efforts and the progress made.

Gender-based violence (GBV) is surging in Kenya, the Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida) has cautioned.

