Caroline Menach: School head who's benevolence caught President's eye

Caroline Menach is loved by many in West Pokot County and beyond. Her goodwill has endeared her to tens of parents.

She is the principal of St Elizabeth Girls High School in Morpus, and her work goes beyond overseeing learning at the school.

For 16 years, she has given her all to educate girls whose parents cannot afford to pay their fees or provide for basic needs.

Annually, she receives at least 15 needy cases and because of her passion to empower girls, she admits them. She then fundraises to cover their fees and provide them with essentials.

Funds drive

“I can’t send them back. I know they will end up married against their will” she says.

“My desire is to see every girl go through school and finish.”

In her zeal, she initiated a funds drive scheme that allows the staff at the school, community, and well-wishers to pool resources to support the needy girls.

The drive is run on every second Tuesday of reopening the school and with the money, she has managed to see more than 200 girls through school.

“Nothing makes me happy like when a girl completes her studies and she calls me to say thank you. It is so much fulfilling,” she says.

She fondly speaks of one girl who scored a C plus in the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Education.

“I’m so proud of her and she re-inspires me to continue supporting more girls,” she says.

Ms Menach at the school entrance. For 16 years, she has given her all to educate girls in her school.

She is currently undertaking a degree in Business Administration at a local university and she is the sole donor of her studies.

She is also sponsoring two boys-one in high school and another is set to join university.

In 2021, her impactful work captured retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s eye.

He recognised her among the 220 heroines and heroes during the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

He feted her for being a “menstrual hygiene champion where she helps source and distribute non-reusable and re-usable pads to rescued girls in West Pokot County.”

He described her as an “ardent advocate of the girl child, male youth and women empowerment.”

Ms Menach’s lowest moment is when girls drop out of school due to pregnancy.

She says each year, six to ten girls exit school having been impregnated by boyfriends or raped.

“We must all work together to support our girls go to school and complete their studies. That’s how we can grow our communities,” concludes Ms Menach, who is also the chairperson of West Pokot Child Protection Network.