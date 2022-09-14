Canadian college targets vulnerable girls for Stem project

A Canadian public college is leading a new initiative to empower adolescent girls in Africa aspiring to study or work in the science, technology, engineering, and maths (Stem) sector.

The four-year initiative targets 35,000 girls (who are in or out of school) aged 14 to 18 from low-income and vulnerable communities in Kisumu, Kenya, and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The Stem Education for Empowerment Project (Steep) will be run by Humber, an applied arts and technology college.

It is funded by the Government of Canada, through Global Affairs Canada, and the Barrett Family Foundation, each contributing $2 million (Sh185,447,800).

In a press statement on September 8, International Development minister Harjit Sajjan said: “Canada is committed to ensuring young women get the education they need to succeed and contribute to the economic success of their countries.

"Steep project is an excellent example of how public and private sector funding can be leveraged to empower adolescent girls by giving them access to a quality education in Stem.”

Bob Barrett, a member of the Barrett Family Foundation, added that the project would enable young women to create a better future for themselves, their families and communities.

The initiative will adopt a multi-level and multi-stakeholder approach to addressing barriers to Stem education and employment faced by girls in those communities.

Strategy

A hybrid training strategy (in-person and digitally) will be used to impart the girls with Stem technical skills, life skills, entrepreneurship skills, and work-readiness skills. Additionally, it will provide girls with mentorship and exposure, extracurricular activities and opportunities to connect with industry partners.

"The project is building capacity and creating access and opportunity for adolescent girls. Ultimately, it's giving them the power to make their own decisions,” said Clarisse Estebar, international development project lead at Humber.

To address patriarchal social norms and systemic barriers limiting girls’ access to Stem education, the initiative will engage parents and caregivers, boys and young men, local educators, school administrators and the government.

It will also implement gender-responsive Stem education and empowerment training to break inequitable cycles that perpetuate gender imbalances in schools and employment.

In Kenya, the project will be implemented in partnership with CAP -Youth Empowerment Institute Kenya, while in Ethiopia, Humber will partner with Hahujobs.