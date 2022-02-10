Campaign launched to ease SGBV victims’ access to justice

Sometime last year, a family went to a police station to report a defilement case. A man had violated their four-year-old daughter and they were determined to pursue justice for her.

However, they were shocked that instead of getting help to nail the perpetrator, they were asked to part with a bribe first.

The family was even more puzzled when some police officers tried to prevail upon them to drop the case. They later learnt the perpetrator had bribed some officers, hence their demand that they withdraw the case.

The family stood their ground and the police eventually took up the case. But the file soon went missing, never to be found again, thus dashing their hopes of getting justice.

Justice denied

The case is just but the tip of the iceberg of hundreds, if not thousands, of similar predicaments that victims of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) undergo in their quest for justice.

Many victims of SGBV have been registering their displeasure with delayed justice, with the police and the Judiciary accused of complicity.

It is for this reason that the Association of Media Women in Kenya (Amwik), in partnership with Urgent Action Fund-Africa and other stakeholders have initiated a campaign for the adoption of a comprehensive approach to the prevention and proper handling of SGBV crimes.

In their petition to the government, they argue this will deter offence, punish perpetrators and serve justice to victims.

They particularly want the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the judiciary to clean up the system and ensure justice for victims are served without delays and perpetrators held to account.

The wheels of justice, they noted, have been turning discouragingly slowly, thus denying justice.

Amwik executive director Judie Kaberia, addressing the media in a Nairobi hotel, said there is a need to interrogate the system right from when a victim goes to the police station to report a crime to when the court determines the case.

Special courts

She noted that whereas progress has been made to tighten the laws against SGBV and establish structures such as gender desks in police stations, Policare and an emergency reporting system, the surge in cases indicates that the changes are either insufficient or incommensurate to the weight of the vice.

“Delayed justice means no justice because it encourages perpetrators to continue committing the crime knowing accountability will take years and, after all, justice may never even come. It causes more harm to the victims. Delivery of justice to victims is important to punish perpetrators and act as a deterrence,” said Ms Kaberia.

To help rein in the crime, Kaberia said they are pushing the government to fast-track the 12 commitments made before the Generation Equality Forum to eradicate GBV in the country by 2026.

They have also recommended that Chief Justice Martha Koome establish special courts to clear the backlog of GBV cases and expedite justice.

It is in addition pushing to have all GBV response centres adequately equipped and manned by qualified personnel with knowledge and skills in handling victims.

They further want the gender desks in police stations to be professionalised and equipped to roll out outreach activities and campaigns intended to win public trust in SGBV reporting.

Urgent Action Fund Africa programme manager Carol Werunga called on more resource support to the GBV special courts to expedite the conclusion of related offences to save survivors from extended psychological trauma and costly litigation within the corridors of justice.

Insensitive headlines

Faith Oneya, an editor at Nation Media Group and a member of Amwik, noted victims mostly fail to report because of stigma and victimisation. She said many victims and survivors usually fear the police, hence the need to professionalise gender desks to promote crime reporting.

She challenged journalists to desist from using headlines that seem to normalise gender violence.

“Headlines need to be sensitive to the biases that people have on GBV. We almost, in some instances, justify cases of gender violence in some of the headlines that we do,” she said.

Njeri Rugene, a Daily Nation columnist and founder of the Woman's Newsroom Foundation, decried the bumpy road victims and survivors are subjected to in their search for justice.

“We must make it easy for victims of gender violence to get justice. It is sad to note that even some female police officers are usually compromised by the perpetrators to subvert justice,” she said.

She appealed for rapid establishment of Policare centres in all the 47 counties and in each police station in Nairobi, which has many SGBV cases.

The Coalition on Violence against Women (COVAW) executive director Wairimu Munyinyi called for a candid conversation by families, schools and the political class to device ways of mitigating the menace.

She said a comprehensive approach should also include excluded groups, among them victims living with disabilities and mental challenges, and called for training of all police officers in gender issues, particularly how to handle victims and cases.