Campaign launched to ease SGBV victims’ access to justice

Gender Principal Secretary Colleta Suda, Gender Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh, Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga and Bungoma Deputy Governor Charles Ngome at Ndengelwa GBV offices.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Association of Media Women in Kenya, Urgent Action Fund-Africa and other stakeholders seek the adoption of a comprehensive approach to the prevention and proper handling of SGBV crimes.
  • They have appealed for rapid establishment of Policare centres in all the 47 counties and in each police station in Nairobi, which has many SGBV cases.

Sometime last year, a family went to a police station to report a defilement case. A man had violated their four-year-old daughter and they were determined to pursue justice for her.

