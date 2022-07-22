Busia turning into a den of child abuse, officials warn

Poverty and porous borders are making Busia a den of child trafficking, defilement and child labour, county officials and lobbies have warned.

County statistics surpass the national average. Chief of staff Robert Opat on Wednesday said reported teenage pregnancies stand at 21 per cent, outweighing the national figure of 18 per cent.

He was speaking at Grand Royal Swiss Hotel in Kisumu during a meeting convened to draft sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) policy. The county provided worrying statistics.

Cases of rape have spiked, with Matayos constituency leading, followed by Nambale. Samia comes third with an average of three cases reported daily to the Rural Education and Economic Enhancement (Reep), a local NGO. Sodomy is also rampant in Burumba, Busia town, according to the NGO.

Men blamed for inaction

Mr Opat attributed the surge in cases to the porous borders with other counties and Uganda. "We are bordering four counties, that makes the area the centre of child trafficking. Again, our borders are so porous," he said.

“Unfortunately, the male gender has not taken up the initiative to be involved in the fight against sexual and gender-based violence in the county."

In 2020, some 2,550 girls aged 10-19 were pregnant between January and June, according to the county children’s department. Its report further reveals that by May 2020, 77 girls below the age of 14 were pregnant, while 2,473 others aged 15-19 had pregnancies of not less than three months. Cases of child neglect, in terms deprivation of food, education, clothing and shelter, are at 47 per cent.

County Children's officer Esther Wasige noted that child trafficking cases in Busia is at five per cent. "The county is turning into an area of transit, destination or origin of child trafficking. Our figures are much higher than the ones of the national government," she said, adding that cyberbullying of children is also taking root.

The county, in partnership with lobby groups, has, therefore, drafted an SGBV policy to address all the ills. Equality Now programme officer Jean Paul Murungu said the draft outlines support measures for victims.

"We thought Busia needed a framework to secure funding to rescue girls and women who are at risk. With the policy, they will be protected and the right will be upheld."

Mr Murungu said victims will get immediate medical response in county hospitals. "We will also heavily invest in sensitising locals."