Boost for SGBV fight as information system launched

A new system aimed at supporting the fight against rampant sexual and gender-based violence is now in place.

The SGBV Information System (SGBVIS), the brainchild of the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) in conjunction with Equality Now, was lunched last weekend to integrate data collected by state actors, thereby informing prevention and response measures.

Targeted state actors include the Judiciary, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP), the National Police Service, Health and Education ministries, Children’s Department, and the Anti-FGM Board. Each of them has adopted a key indicator that it will use.

The State Department of Gender’s overall goal will be to reduce SGBV prevalence using frequent reports produced by the state actors. It will be required to give percentages of victims—women aged 15-49, men and persons living with disability.

Sectoral contributions

NGEC targets improved legislation to promote, enforce and monitor gender equality at national and county levels. It will, therefore, show the number of legal frameworks, policies, regulations and code of conduct put in place to back prevention of and response.

The commission will also give the percentage of the national Budget dedicated to the campaign and show the number of counties domesticating at least 50 per cent of the national SGBV legal frameworks and policies.

The National Police Service has been tasked with enumerating the number of SGBV regulations and codes of conduct to ensure effective enforcement by its officers. It will also provide the number of police stations with operational gender desks per county and indicate the number manned by trained officers.

The ODPP has been tasked with reporting on the number of cases that have been prosecuted, specifying type and county. It will present the number of prosecutors trained using GBV manuals based on their age, sex, and county, and show the number of established SGBV units at the county level.

The Judiciary will be expected to provide the number of defilement cases per county and the number of judges, magistrates and staff trained in the use of SGBV manuals, while the Directorate of Children’s Services will show the number of cases of female genital mutilation, child marriages and child pregnancies per county.

The Anti-FGM Board has been mandated to provide the number of legal frameworks, policies and regulations put in place for FGM prevention and response. It will further provide the number of counties with high prevalence and those that have domesticated and implemented the Anti-FGM Act.

The Health ministry, on the other hand, list facilities providing basic clinical management services for SGBV survivors and the number of medical personnel trained in case management per county.

The proportion of teachers trained in GBV management and the number deregistered over related offences will be provided by the Teachers Service Commission.

For many years, the fight against SGBV in Kenya has always been hampered by lack of necessary data to help direct interventions. Gender experts and anti-SGBV crusaders say the system, therefore, marks a major milestone.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi, who was the chief guest at the launch, said her ministry will soon designate an officer to be uploading data.

“Through the system, we will now have more credible data, which will be very instrumental in informing decision-making,” Dr Mwangangi said, appealing to the actors to provide sponsorship to each of the indicators.

NGEC chief executive officer Betty Nyabuto said the development of the new system brought together critical actors in the SGBV war.

“Data is very critical in the GBV fight. I urge all state agencies to move with speed and appoint technical officers who will be uploading data into the system,” said Ms Nyabuto.

Credibility

She appealed to stakeholders to interrogate their data before uploading it.

Judy Gitau from Equality Now said the new system will provide the answer to the data question that has been the missing link in the SGBV. She added that it will act as a one stop shop that will have disaggregated data from government agencies critical in eliminating the menace.

“The data will show where interventions and engagements should be focused to contain GBV. I urge state actors to ensure that we have active data in place.”

NGEC chairperson Joyce Mutinda termed the new system a clear indication that the commission is focused on actualising one of the 12 commitments made by President Uhuru Kenyatta during the Generation Equality Forum held last year.

President Kenyatta promised to have the country develop a GBV management system.