Boni Forest women in family planning agony

Boni Forest women Khadija Gurba and Fatma Shizo. Women in the region endure long-term methods of family planning.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For years, nearly all health facilities have remained closed because of insecurity caused by al-Shabaab militants.
  • Only Kiangwe and Kiunga dispensaries are in operation but lack adequate staff and drugs. Neither do they offer family planning services.
  • Despite family planning calls, men, however, complain that their population is small and many births are needed, say family planning not a priority.

Women in terror-prone and remote areas of Lamu County grapple with inconveniencing, long-term methods of family planning owing to the unavailability of services in their villages.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.