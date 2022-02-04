Blame rape on sex pests, not the clothes women wear

A woman displays a placard ‘My dress my choice’ in a play during a past Jamhuri Day celebrations at Dedan Kimathi Stadium, Nyeri.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Alvin Mwangi

Sexual reproductive health expert

What you need to know:

  • We should in no way promote rape culture at homes, in schools, or in our communities; literally, it should be nowhere!
  • Rape culture blames women and girls for the violence they face, instead of calling out perpetrators and teaching society to stop the violations


A tertiary institution of learning last year, put a banner informing women to dress how they would want to be addressed.

