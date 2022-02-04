Blame rape on sex pests, not the clothes women wear

A tertiary institution of learning last year, put a banner informing women to dress how they would want to be addressed.

It read: “A woman should always dress to be remembered, not simply to be noticed.” It went on to mention that “indecent dressing leads to sexual harassment and rape.”

Such a shame! Systems and institutions should not uphold and endorse such disgusting misogynistic views. Instead, they should hold society to account.

Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is a human rights violation that must never be justified. We should stop being rape apologists, as well as policing women’s bodies. Rape is caused by rapists, institutional tolerance, and structural violence, among other issues, and not by women’s choice of clothing.

Rape culture blames women and girls for the violence they face, instead of calling out perpetrators and teaching society to stop the violations. Policing women’s bodies is wrong, we should be teaching about consent and respecting women’s bodies. Rape is caused by rapists, not the clothes people wear.

Clothes don't violate

Indecent clothing does not lead to rape or any other form of sexual violence. Rapists violate people, clothes don’t. We should in no way promote rape culture at home, in schools, or in our communities. It should be nowhere! Attributing rape to what a girl or a woman wears is wrong! Society should not entertain it.

Women and girls continue to face life-threatening situations in their daily social, educational, economic and personal lives from acts of violence when, in most cases, the perpetrator is known to them.

According to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey, 2014, 14 per cent of women and six per cent of men aged 15–49 reported having experienced sexual violence at least once. The government has enacted laws, and has policies and regulations to prevent and control SGBV, including the Bill of Rights in the Constitution and the Sexual Offences Act (2006).

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, however, Kenya has witnessed an increase in SGBV.

According to the Ministry of Health, between mid-March and June 2020, 5,000 rape cases were reported, marking a seven per cent increase from the same period in 2019. Seventy per cent of victims were girls aged 18 and below, five per cent were boys and men, while 95 per cent of the culprits were men.

Gender inequalities

Rape culture is a social environment that allows sexual violence to be normalised and justified. It is fuelled by the persistent gender inequalities and attitudes about gender and sexuality.

Women don’t get raped because they were drinking or took drugs. They do not get raped because they were not careful enough or were walking at night. They get raped because they fall victim to sex pests.

Women should not live in a survival mode every day fearing that someone will kill, attack, harass or touch them. This is not a feminist agenda, these cases are happening and they need to stop.

Some women have been violated, and died at the hands of men and society. In recent times, we have witnessed how society has played a key role in the SGBV surge.

We have seen how institutions use their platforms to blame victims of violence, shaming them and asking questions like: “Where was she going at night? Why was she drunk? Don’t you think she wanted it? Why was she wearing a miniskirt? Who told her to go there?”

The questions blame girls and women for living their lives, yet they should be free from violence of any nature or form.

So, to stop the madness, say no to everything that demeans women — victim blaming, shaming, femicide, catcalling, hate, discriminatory and misogynistic comments, normalising violence, you name it.