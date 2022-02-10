Beyond Zero births Margaret Kenyatta Institute of Gender and Social Development

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta witnesses the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Kenya School of Government (KSG) and Beyond Zero for the Margaret Kenyatta Institute, at State House, Nairobi, on February 9, 2022. KSG Director General Chweyay Ludeki and Beyond Zero coordinator Angella Langat signed the MoU.
 

Photo credit: Photo | Pool

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia says the institute will strengthen capacity building in the public service and provide solutions to gender challenges.
  • First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, after whom the institution has been named, says the partnership will apply research, promote innovation, develop training and deliver outreach programmes that address issues that enable progress for women.

Beyond Zero and the Kenya School of Government (KSG) have signed a deal establishing the Margaret Kenyatta Institute of Gender and Social Development.

