Beyond Zero births Margaret Kenyatta Institute of Gender and Social Development

Beyond Zero and the Kenya School of Government (KSG) have signed a deal establishing the Margaret Kenyatta Institute of Gender and Social Development.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on Wednesday by KSG Director General Ludeki Chweya and Beyond Zero coordinator Angela Langat, paves the way for the creation of the new institution to be located on KSG’s main campus at Lower Kabete.

Speaking during the ceremony, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, after whom it has been named, praised the collaboration. Beyong Zero is her brainchild. It was conceived in 2013 to intensify advocacy efforts meant to reduce preventable maternal and child deaths, among other goals.

Gender agenda

“The MoU will create an opportunity for us to jointly play a significant role in promoting our work on issues related to Kenya’s gender and social development agenda,” said Mrs Kenyatta.

Courtesy of the new institute, the two institutions will initiate programmes that empower women and girls to contribute more to the national and global development goals.

“This MoU will allow us to jointly utilise our collective knowledge and experience to apply research, promote innovation, develop training and deliver outreach programmes that will address issues that enable progress for women,” she said.

She lauded the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs for supporting her office in its efforts to advance Kenya’s Vision 2030 by ensuring women access opportunities for collective progress.

Public Service and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia said the institute will strengthen capacity building in the public service, provide solutions to gender challenges and serve as a rich resource for the KSG and other learning institutions.

Girls welfare

The institute will also promote the national development blue prints, including Vision 2030, the Big Four Agenda, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union Agenda 2063, she added.

“All these broad aspirations touch on healthcare, education, poverty alleviation, climate change, inclusive development, gender parity, protection of the rights of persons with disability and women and children with special mention to the welfare of girls,” said Prof Kobia.

KSG Director General Ludeki Chweya thanked the First Lady for accepting the school’s request to name the institute after her and to become its patron. Prof Chweya said the signing of the MoU marks a turning point in the already flourishing partnership between Beyond Zero and KSG.

“The framework will henceforth guide our two institutions to achieve closer collaborations and beyond this, fulfil jointly agreed upon activities and programmes, all of which seek to improve the social life of our citizens,” he said.

The organisations will identify specific areas for action, covering training, research, consultancy, policy advisory services and community outreaches.