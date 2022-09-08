Beatrice Kiniti, the carpenter breaking stereotypes in Nairobi

Beatrice Kiniti has tried her hand in various things. She has worked as a domestic worker, a cleaner and even an industrial flower picker.

She dropped out of school in secondary school owing to lack of school fees. Today, she is carpenter who runs her own carpentry business located at Survey along Thika Road, Nairobi, 20 years after she joined the wood crafting space.

In an interview with Nation.Africa she narrates how she started, what it is really like, and advises other women who may be considering venturing into an industry that is still very male dominated.

When did you decide to become a carpenter?

I have to admit that not once did I think I would end up as a carpenter. For me, it just happened. When I was in Form Two, I was forced to drop out of school because of challenges at home. I stayed out for about six years while attempting to earn a living doing different things. Eventually, I got an opportunity to work as a cleaner and messenger at a college in Kiambu town. As luck would have it, I had a really supportive employer. She saw my potential and suggested I take a secretarial course.

To do that, I had to complete my secondary school education and thus, I sat my Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KSCE) as a private candidate. I then did a certificate in computer and secretarial studies. Once I completed, I got a secretarial job at Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology. The institution had leased a carpentry unit, which I eventually ended up managing as I rose through the ranks. It is then that my interest in carpentry was sparked. I later moved on to a different employer to manage another workshop where I fully immersed myself into carpentry.

What was the first item you ever made?

My first item to create was a wooden spoon (mwiko). But before then, I had started with sanding and finishing. With the help of my colleagues, I slowly learnt how operate various machines. I self-taught how to cut and resize timber, then moved to assembly and created my first stool three years later. It was a journey.

Ms Kiniti doing what she loves best, carpentry. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

What does a typical day look like on the job?

My day is dependent on the orders available, the urgency of the job and the shortfall. When we are busy with finishing that is where you will find me. On a day where we need more effort, say in preparation of timber or joinery, then I move in to support.

Are there any other women you work with?

No. I work with young men because I have yet to meet women who are interested in carpentry. It is my desire to mentor some women but as it stands, the few I meet online who may want to join are far from Nairobi where my workshop is.

What are some of the challenges you encounter?

When I was starting out, I struggled with societal gendered norms. I had to work twice as hard as my male counterparts to earn my clients’ trust. This meant that it took longer than I had anticipated for my business to take off. As my business grew and orders increased, it became difficult to get carpenters with the right skillset to work with.

It was and still is challenging to get the quality, affordable machinery required for the job. Most machines are made in Germany and import costs are high. Over time, I have also learnt that this trade is very seasonal. For example, from November heading towards December, business slows down as people start focusing on Christmas festivities and school fees in January. From March onwards, sales begin to improve. During the low season, I take the time to refine my craft and update my skills. I also spend a lot of time online to keep myself abreast of developments in the field.

What are the upsides of the job?

I have managed to establish a clientele that comprises of individuals and churches. As such, I am able to pay my bills and take care of my family. I am empowered and do not have to beg anyone for money. I have also created employment, which gives me joy because I am making a difference in my own small way.

Ms Kiniti works with young men because she has not met women interested in carpentry. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

What does it take to be where you are today?

God’s favour, hard work and a passion for what I do. I am also very honest with my clients, which I think many people fail at, especially in keeping their word. I walk with my clients through the entire process and I never attempt to take short cuts; like using substandard raw materials to maximise profits. Quality workmanship has also made me retain old clients and get new referrals.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

I am currently renting the workshop space. I am hoping in the coming years, God willing, I will be able to move from being a tenant to an owner. I also hope to create more jobs for young people. And I am not giving up on finding women to train and mentor.

Any advice for other women thinking about getting into a trade like this?

Get out and do not be scared to be dirty. I always have two pairs of clothes when going to work and I still sometimes end up smelling of vanish no matter what. However, this does not deter me from enjoying what I do every day. As a woman, if you pull yourself up, you will be trusted. Additionally, in a trade like carpentry or even construction, there are unlimited growth opportunities for women because the road is less travelled. Do not be afraid and never give up no matter your circumstances. As long as you have an interest, just try and eventually you will succeed.



