Back young women politicians

Political players must appreciate the challenges female candidates face and embrace deliberate affirmative processes that can remedy the situation. Young women suffer this exclusion more.

Despite the two-thirds gender rule in the Constitution, women’s participation in political leadership is very low. Of the 349 National Assembly seats, only 76 are occupied by women. Of the 67 senators, 21 are women, which is two short of the rule.

At 23.5 per cent in government bodies, Kenya lags behind its neighbours on gender balance. Rwanda leads with 61 per cent, followed by Tanzania (36), Burundi (36), Uganda (34) and South Sudan (28.5).

Several factors have conspired to deny women, more so the young ones, equal footing with their male counterparts. Barriers range from the patriarchal nature of our politics to lack of immense resources required for a victorious campaign. Others include societal expectations and stereotypes, insecurity and gender-based humiliation and violence.

Unfortunately, the eloquence in their manifestos notwithstanding, political parties have consistently failed to support or encourage the nomination of women for critical positions. Cases of verbal and physical assault during campaigns are rampant.

Scotland

There is a need to mentor and facilitate young women to take up political leadership. Elsewhere, young women are making waves in politics.

Emma Theofelus, 23, was appointed Namibia’s information, communication and technology deputy minister. Botswana’s trade economist and consultant Bogolo Kenewendo was only 29 when she was appointed investment, trade and industry minister.

Vera Daves da Sousa became Angola’s finance minister at 35. At 20, ANC’s Itumeleng Ntsube becoming South Africa’s youngest MP. Mhairi Black, a British MP from Scotland, was first elected at 20 in 2015, the youngest since 1667. Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin became the youngest serving head of government when she was sworn in office in 2019, aged 36.

There is a lot to be done in eliminating prohibitive social norms and ensure young women sit in decision-making spaces and influence outcomes.