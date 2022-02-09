Back young women politicians

Marsabit gubernatorial aspirant Gedhia Mamo, who was endorsed by her Sakuye Community late last year. There is a need to mentor and facilitate young women to take up political leadership. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Raphael Obonyo

What you need to know:

  • Political players must embrace deliberate affirmative processes that can remedy the situation. Young women suffer this exclusion more.
  • Factors that have conspired to deny young women equal footing with their male counterparts include the patriarchal nature of our politics.

Political players must appreciate the challenges female candidates face and embrace deliberate affirmative processes that can remedy the situation. Young women suffer this exclusion more.

