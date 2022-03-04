August polls: How women are supporting one another

Kanu Women Congress national chairperson Betty Adera addresses journalists at her party's head offices in Nairobi on December 30, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  MORAA OBIRIA

What you need to know:

  • In a February 1 forum of female aspirants and editors, Jane Kotut, an aspirant for Keiyo South MP seat, told women that elective bids required utmost support of the family members.
  • And to deal with discrimination at rallies, Dr Juliet Kimemiah, who is in the Kiambu gubernatorial race, told the women to strategically position themselves for unpreventable visibility.

As the August General Election nears, women are increasingly embracing sisterhood to stir up their own to defy the odds and seek elective seats.

