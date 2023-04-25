Audit: Number of women joining public service falling rapidly

The latest gender audit of the public service done by KU-Wee Hub shows the number of women joining the civil service in Kenya is reducing rapidly.

According to the audit covering 2010–20, the number of womenin the public service droppedfrom 41 per cent in 2010 to 32 per cent in 2020. The percentage of men joining the service increased from 58 per cent in 2010 to 67 per cent in 2020.

Statistics from the government's Integrated Payroll and Personnel database of 2010–20 indicate there were 57,415 (30.02 per cent) women in the public service compared to 133,832 men representing 69.9 per cent. The number of women public servants decreased to 46,804 (24 per cent) while that of men increased to 148,157 representing 75.9 per cent.

The audit findings corroborate those of a 2013 study by the Public Service Commission (PSC) that showed that cumulatively, men form the majority of employees in all ministries, departments and agencies in government ministries, where male employees comprised 62 per cent compared to women 38 per cent.

The representation of women and men in the middle management also remained low within the same period, with women standing at 27 compared to men at 73 per cent.This unequal representation occurred despite the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, which provides for gender equality, non-discrimination and civil, political, economic and social rights within the Bill of Rights.

In middle-level management, the audit revealed that the proportion of women representation in upper management levels in the public service has been ascending since the promulgation of the Constitution.The ascendancy rate grew from 23 to 29 per cent.

The PSC 2021 report also shows that women are underrepresented at policy level by eight per cent and at senior management level by four per cent.

The scenario echoes that at the global level, where only 21 per cent of government ministers are women and a paltry 13 per cent of all countries in the world have a woman head of state or government. It is, however, not all doom and gloom as the percentage of women public servants with a bachelor's degree steadily increased from 27 per cent in 2010 to 45 per cent in 2020.

More women than men in the public service also have master’s degrees with an increase from 510 in 2014 to 1,724 in 2020.The trend, according to the audit, shows that women with a bachelor's and a master’s degree increased within 10 years, while the men holding the same qualifications declined.

Education has been singled out as the leading factor that lands women in the public service.

The proportion of single women in the public service has steadily increased from 49 per cent in 2010 to 63 per cent in 2020, with the case being vice versa for men. Single men in the public service accounted for 29.7 per cent in 2010, with the number increasing to 50.2 per cent in 2020.

To revert the current situation, the survey has recommended that the government move with speed to implement gender equality policies at the workplace.

“Good policies and frameworks in place promote gender equity in the formal labour market in Kenya. However, there is a need for their translation into practice through programmes with clear indicators for measurement, monitoring and evaluation to track progress of women’s inclusion in management and leadership,” the report recommends.

The audit has also called for the establishment of factors that contribute to women’s under-representation in management and leadership positions for women’s economic empowerment in the public sector so that they can be dealt with.