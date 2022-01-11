AU intensifies gender-based violence surveillance

The African Union (AU) has stepped up its efforts towards tackling gender-based violence and empowering women by training key players in the effective use of a new online platform.

Those trained in the use of the African Union Gender Observatory platform included member states, regional economic communities and civil society leaders.

The platform monitors and reports on the implementation of gender equality commitments that include violence against women and girls (VAWG), harmful practices, sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and reproductive rights.

Speaking during the virtual training, Prudence Nonkululeko Ngwenya, the acting director, Women, Gender Youth Directorate, said the portal will be comprehensive and up-to-date.

The head of policy and cooperation at the EU Delegation to the AU, Thomas Huyghebaert said it will reinforce the capacity of the institutions monitoring and reporting on the implementation of human rights and keep countries accountable.

Evidence-based decision-making

Letty Chiwara, UN women representative to Ethiopia, the AU Commission and the UN Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca), underscored the need to adequately capture the realities of women and girls to help partners conduct evidence-based decision-making, programming and action at the grassroots.

"Any tool or system is as good as its utilisation. For the AU Gender Observatory to achieve its objective of ensuring periodic, inclusive and quality reporting on VAWG, SGBV and SRH in Africa, member states' commitment in reporting is highly critical," said Ms Chiwara.

Keiso Matashane-Marite, officer in charge of the Gender and Women Empowerment Section in the Gender, Poverty and Social Policy Division of Uneca, said the training re-commits countries to promoting women’s rights, especially SRH and reproductive rights.

EU support

The training was jointly implemented by the AUC’s Women, Gender and Youth Directorate, UN Women and Uneca under the Spotlight Initiative Africa Regional Programme supported by the European Union.

Participants noted the progress made on the ratification and domestication of global and regional frameworks towards the elimination of violence against women and girls but added that the link between political commitments and implementation should be strengthened to ensure effective prevention and response.