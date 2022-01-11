AU intensifies gender-based violence surveillance

Gender-based violence

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Platform monitors and reports on the implementation of gender equality commitments.
  • Training implemented under the Spotlight Initiative Africa Regional Programme supported by the European Union.

The African Union (AU) has stepped up its efforts towards tackling gender-based violence and empowering women by training key players in the effective use of a new online platform.

