AU initiates ‘What African Women Want’ campaign

AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Photo credit: Photo | Pool

By  KAMAU MAICHUHIE

What you need to know:

  • The drive entails a roadmap and communication instrument for policy coherence and harmonisation towards regional integration and an accountability mechanism for women and girls.
  • It identifies actions to be taken at the continental, regional and national levels to ensure gender is reflected in and through Agenda 2063.

The African Union (AU) has launched a continental campaign to accelerate the realisation of gender equality and women empowerment.

