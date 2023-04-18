AU banks on campaign to end anaemia among girls

A joint campaign is underway to reduce malnutrition among adolescent girls in Africa.

The African Union Commission (AUC), through its Humanitarian Affairs & Social Development (HHS) department, and Nutrition International last week launched the initiative dubbed ‘With Good Nutrition, She’ll Grow into It’.

It promotes health, well-being and empowerment of girls through efforts that prevent anaemia, an iron-deficiency condition, and galvanises the support of policymakers to prioritise investment in adolescent nutrition.

Africa is home to more than 250 million adolescents with an estimated 60 million cases of anaemia in adolescent girls being reported annually, which costs AU member states a staggering $1.38 billion.

The launch took place during a high-level dialogue on nutrition financing in Maseru, Lesotho. Adolescent girls from Lesotho, Kenya, Tanzania and Senegal spoke about how anaemia and other forms of malnutrition affect them. They appealed to policymakers to prioritise adolescent nutrition.

Minata Samate Cessouma, the AU Commission’s Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, urged AU member states to prioritise adolescent nutrition in their programmes and budgets to reduce the prevalence of anaemia.

She called for national policies and development plans that address anaemia through multisectoral approaches, and mobilisation of resources for scale-up of proven low-cost, high-impact interventions and improved nutrition education.

“Anaemia impairs cognitive functioning, compromises school performance, reduces productivity and affects current and future reproductive health. This is why it’s imperative for all AU member states to make reducing it a priority, so that adolescent girls can reach their full potential and be active contributors to strong, prosperous African economies,” said Ms Cessouma.

Dr Richard Pendame, Nutrition International’s Regional Director for Africa, noted that investing in adolescents and their future over the next decade will determine the direction of the continent, and whether it achieves the demographic dividend that young people promise and deserve.

“As such, the benefits of optimising nutrition in this age group are enormous and demand urgent attention,” said Dr Pendame.

The AU has made ending malnutrition a priority, with the inclusion of six targets to be attained by 2025 in its African Regional Nutrition Strategy (2016-25). It declared 2022 as the Africa Year of Nutrition. Recently, in the Abidjan Declaration, it called on member states to end malnutrition in all its forms.

In April 2022, AUC and Nutrition International signed a memorandum of understanding towards a shared vision to end hunger poverty. Nutrition International pledged to support the AU’s Africa Year of Nutrition activities in multiple areas, among them adolescent nutrition.