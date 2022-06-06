Anne Waiguru: My track record will sail me through

In 2017, she made history becoming one of the first three female governors under the new Constitution of Kenya. Five years later, she is faced with the herculean task of proving that the win was not a fluke, but a firm belief by the electorate that women leadership brings the much-needed change in their lives.

This is Ann Waiguru, who describes herself as a leader, a trendsetter and a hardworking public servant who has always left a great mark in service delivery, both in public and private sectors.

From holding several positions in the national government, to her current position as the Governor Kirinyaga County, Ms Waiguru says her ability to deliver and perform can be traced back to her times in the national government where she spearheaded the implementation of robust and transformational development programs at all levels.

She cites the one-stop service delivery centres called Huduma Centres that she introduced during her tenure as the Cabinet Secretary in charge of the Ministry of Devolution.

“Through this initiative, I was able to win a total of 15 awards in Africa and globally, including the 2015 United Nations Public Service Award.

Transformed lives

Ms Waiguru who will be defending her gubernatorial seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, is upbeat that she will reclaim the seat. She believes the projects she has initiated in Kirinyaga have transformed lives and will be the basis for her re-election.

“I have been able to deliver during my first term as a governor and therefore, I will be campaigning on the strength of my vision which is premised on what I intend to do, what I have done, and how much more I intend to achieve.”

The governor says she has steered several development projects in the county which gives her an edge over her opponents.

Key among them include the transformation of the health sector where she implemented a number of initiatives, which have paved way for massive infrastructural and service delivery reforms.

“Our legacy project is the Kerugoya Level Five Hospital. The ultra-modern five-storey medical complex will be a game changer in the level of medical services that the county will offer. It will be one of the best referral hospitals in the region, and is equipped with an ICU, a HDU, an oncology centre, and a burns unit among other state-of-the-art amenities.”

She has also initiated plans to upgrade Kimbimbi and Kianyaga Hospitals from Level 3 to Level 4 facilities.

“This, is in addition to the completion of 20 dispensaries, aimed at boosting the provision of primary healthcare at the grassroots.”

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru (left) addresses wananchi during a campaign trail in Kerugoya town last week. She was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | nation Media Group

The investment in the health sector has witnessed an improvement in maternal healthcare through construction of maternity wards in Kimbimbi and South Ngariama hospitals, as well as additional wards in hospitals such as Baricho.

Ms Waiguru also prides herself for introducing an economic stimulus program within the county, locally known as ‘Wezesha’ which is Kiswahili word that means ‘empower’.

Through this program, the county has supported 75,000 households to undertake various agricultural activities that enable them to earn an extra Sh1,000 per day, she says.

Over the past five years, the county government has witnessed the construction of 15 modern markets in various towns across the county. These include Makutano, Wang’uru, Kagio Fresh Produce Market, Kagio Clothes Market, Kutus, Kerugoya, Kagumo, Kianyaga, Kiamutugu, Kibingoti, Sagana, Githure, Gathoge, Makutano Tomato Market and Karumandi.

On roads, the governor is credited with grading and gravelling of about 5,000 kilometres of roads as well as construction of vital bridges across major rivers such as Nyamindi.

Ms Waiguru hopes the electorate will assess her on the work she has done, and give her another chance to lead them.

And if they re-elect her, she says she plans to fully automate services at the hospitals.

“We plan to put up systems that will streamline service delivery and enhance transparency and accountability in collection of revenue.

In other jurisdictions, Hospital Information Management System have helped to reduce expenses, errors and failures and enhance accuracy and better inventory control.

“It will also enhance speed in obtaining information and create a more secure data storage system. This will pave way for rationalization of staff so that the county is able to focus on other more important functions,” says Ms Waiguru.

Despite her agenda, the governor has to contend with a myriad of challenges.

Negative publicity

She says women leadership is still greatly hampered by obstacles including blatant and subtle attitudes and beliefs that women cannot penetrate leadership domains traditionally assigned to men.

“In my political life, I have had to deal with the ills of negative publicity fuelled by political opponents who believe I am rising faster than a woman should.”

To make matters worse, she laments, the arguments against women often focus on trivial issues such as their physical looks and their marital status, rather than on ideas and leadership capabilities.

Ms Waiguru says all these challenges inspire her and increase her resilience, commitment to excellence, and ability to deliver complex tasks.

“I can now say the experience has elevated me to the level that I am in today.”

She advices women seeking elective posts to stay focused, sell their agenda and demonstrate their ability to lead and deliver.

“They must believe they have what it takes to bring tangible change in areas that affect them since they understand better the unique interests of women and girls. We must find a common ground that will help us bring new dignity and respect to women and girls.”

The governor advices emerging women leaders to align themselves with seasoned women leaders for mentorship.

Despite the many obstacles women face in their struggle to get into leadership spaces, she is confident they will eventually gain their space and major recognition even in positions that have traditionally been a preserve of men.



