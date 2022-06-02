Anne Kibe: My re-election agenda for Gatundu North

Anne Wanjiku Kibe rose to political fame in 2017 after a landslide victory that saw her become the first woman to be elected Gatundu North MP.

Her joy was, however, short-lived when a court nullified her win. This followed a petition by her opponent. She challenged the ruling in the Supreme Court, which upheld her election.

But before the dust could settle, she was slapped with another petition seeking to nullify her election. The petitioner argued that she was not qualified to vie for the seat because on the date of her election she had not resigned as a nominated member of the Kiambu County Assembly.

This set her on the path of unending court battles, which continued until around February this year.

“These were the most-depressing moments of my political career and I had to fight hard to retain the seat and remain on track to deliver on my promises.”

Projects

And as we approach the August polls, the former radio presenter at Kameme FM is upbeat that she will reclaim the seat and continue her development projects. She is vying against more than five competitors, all men.

“My opponents moved to court because they did not believe in a woman leader, but now they can attest to the transformation in the constituency.”

Among her key achievements over the past five years is the revamp of infrastructure in all the 64 public primary schools in the constituency. Dilapidated facilities have been renovated and now classrooms built.

“I have also ensured that all needy children receive bursary from the CDF bursary kitty.”

On infrastructure, Kibe has also pushed for the rehabilitation and reclassification of the Thika-Gakoe-Magumu-Flyover road from class D under the county government to a national government road. She was able to lobby the national government to tarmac over 150 kilometres of roads.

“I have also established two innovation centres in preparation for operationalisation of our ICT, innovation hub and creative art centres in line with the Ministry of ICT policy.”

She says these hubs will nurture centres that will greatly benefit the youth in this digital era through what is known as Ajira programmes.

Other successes include electrification. “We have installed street lights to improve security and to spur 24-hour economy. We have also managed to light over 25 major centres in partnership with Kenya Power.”

If re-elected, her priorities include setting up an endowment fund to ensure all needy students are fully supported throughout their education. She says the CDF bursary kitty can cover only 35 per cent of beneficiaries, limiting the number of beneficiaries.

Youth empowerment

On youth empowerment, she says, “We have been able to put up two innovation centres in the constituency that are yet to be operationalised. If elected, I will ensure these centres become functional and construct additional centres in every ward.”

She plans to “create a database of skill sets and then link young people with the private sector” and “establish a technical training institute to ensure majority of the youth are equipped with skills requisite in the market”.

Kibe holds a Bachelor of Arts (Education) from Kenyatta University and Master of Business Administration from the University of Nairobi. She sits in the Energy and Communication, Information and Innovation committees of Parliament.

She expresses confidence of retaining her seat, adding that not even smear campaigns and character assassination by her opponents will derail her bid.

“Malicious falsehoods and smear campaign won’t work. It was used against me in 2017, but I was elected. My constituents want services, they want a person they can easily identify with, a leader with a development record and one who understands them.”

She is glad that none of her opponents has any tangible evidence against her on non-performance, misuse of Constituency Development Fund, allocation of bursary funds and other public funds.

“I have not been mentioned in any corruption allegations. I am basing my campaigns on my performance. That has made my campaigns easier. I am optimistic of going back to Parliament as Gatundu North MP for a second term,” says a confident Kibe.

Gender agenda

In addition, she believes the gender card will work for her. “I have always presented myself as a mother who is regarded highly in the community. My rallying call in this campaign is Njorua ya wira (meaning a champion at work), which resonates with the electorate.”

“Despite the bruising court battles, I have always managed to find enough time to be with my voters.”

She says that it is through these interactions with the electorate that she has learnt a lot on challenges facing them, while accepting and encouraging positive criticisms on her performance.

“This interaction has also given me the opportunity to serve my people better, having first-hand information on issues affecting them. My happiest moments are when I receive feedback from the community on ongoing projects or sharing ideas and discussing issues affecting them.”

On the two thirds gender rule, she points out that Kenya is progressing in creating spaces for women, especially in the political arena, and cites the naming of Martha Karua by the Azimio Coalition Presidential contender as his running mate as remarkable. “This is a very historic moment in this country because we have never had a major presidential candidate picking a woman.”