Ann Njoroge: Why Nyeri women shy from political contests
A young Nyeri woman representative candidate, Ms Ann Wanjuhi Njoroge, has cited lack of resources and sexual harassment as some of the challenges hindering women from political participation in the county.
Her remarks come after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) released data indicating that women in Nyeri County have shied from contesting political seats, accounting for just about 10 per cent of the 336 candidates cleared to run on August 9.
According to county IEBC returning officer Anastasia Nduku, 53 candidates were cleared to run for National Assembly seats and, of the number, only five are women in all the six constituencies in Nyeri. The four candidates cleared for the governorship race are all men.
In an interview with nation.africa, Ms Njoroge, 28, said she opted to vie as an independent because she lost at the party primaries as she had no money to “buy” the nomination certificate, which, she added, went to the “highest bidder”.
“Let us not just say women shy away from running for political posts, there are so many hindrances that make us not make it to the ballot. It is quite expensive and prohibitive, especially for a young woman like me. I started at Jubilee Party nominations and the ticket went to another person.”
Gender principle
Ms Njoroge observed that the country can achieve the two-thirds gender rule without necessarily nominating women to Parliament if political parties nurture young women who are interested in political seats.
“I feel political parties also have a responsibility of protecting and nurturing young women and ensuring we have more women vying for political seats; not just for the affirmative action like the woman representative seat, but also in gubernatorial, senatorial, national and county assembly seats. If Nyeri elected just two women out of the six constituencies, we shall have achieved the two-thirds gender rule.”
She asked political parties to come up with enforceable policies that protect women, especially from sexual harassment.
“The parties have a responsibility to protect us, there are vultures out there waiting to devour women. Our parties should have enforceable sexual harassment policies.”
Ms Njoroge said she has been inspired by local women in Nyeri like former Nyeri Town MP Esther Murugi and the first Nyeri Woman Representative, Ms Priscilla Nyokabi, who is now running for senator. Limited awareness of the significance of leadership among women and patriarchy are some of the other hurdles, she added.