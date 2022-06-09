Amran Wardere: I’m in Lafey MP race to change lives

If elected on August 9, Amran Wardere, 32, will become the first female politician to be elected in a mixed-gender contest in Mandera County since Independence.

Ms Wardere, an Egerton University graduate, honed her leadership skills and interest in politics as a student leader. She hopes to join the short list of women who have been elected MPs, including Sophia Abdi, in the North-Eastern region, largely a patriarchal society where women rarely find a chance.

“I am in this race because I am a resident of Lafey constituency and the current state of things at home is heart-breaking. We need a leader who will bring tangible change and that leader is me,” she said.

She said Lafey, now being represented by Mr Abdi Mude, is among the most underdeveloped in the country.

“Despite devolution and many years of having leaders, the area has recorded no positive change. I am a leader who is keen on developing my home constituency before I get to do other things in my life,” Ms Wardere said.

Gender biases

Even as Ms Wardere readies for a gruelling campaign trail, she is faced with myriad challenges, including gender biases.

“Our community does not believe in women empowerment, forget about leadership. Despite this, I have decided I will travel the road less travelled and bring change home,” she said.

She maintained that the wind of change is blowing through Lafey and warned her competitors to find a place to hide.

“I have the support of women and a few elders who understand what I am after and the change that is needed in our constituency. I have been approached to drop my ambition but I am determined to finish the race.”

Ms Wardere, who is vying on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, will be competing against MP Mude of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Mr Mohamed Abdi Abdirahaman of the Jubilee Party (JP), Mr Abdirashid Aden of Wiper and Mr Abdikarim Mohamed Ali of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Most of the male candidates enjoy the support of clan elders, but Ms Wardere is determined to give them a run for their money. She cites the Constitution for her motivation to run against men, stating that it has allowed women to go for any political seat and not just for woman representative alone.

If elected, Ms Wardere says she will concentrate on improving the healthcare, education and infrastructure. The constituency neighbours the war-torn Somalia.

“I want to ensure there are enough water sources in Lafey, good infrastructure in schools and well-equipped and staffed health facilities if elected.”

Undeterred

Since announcing her candidature, Ms Wardere says her competitors have taken advantage of conservative cultural beliefs and practices to castigate her, but that has not derailed her mission.

“There is too much intimidation from many corners, but I am not giving up until I see change in Lafey constituency.”

She says she has grown up in Lafey and understands challenges faced by locals better than any of her competitors. “I am that hope that most women have been yearning for in Lafey and beyond. We shall be liberated as women and decide for ourselves.”

She termed negotiated democracy a system that doesn’t support women leadership, saying men are always given an upper hand. “It’s high time elders allowed us to be part of decision-making because we have respected them enough and followed them for long, yet they are not trying to uplift us. We will fight for our rights.”

The UDA politician says deep pockets of her competitors will not affect her desire to represent Lafey in the National Assembly.

“I am selling my vision to the people through my own efforts and I have never sought any financial support because it comes with conditions,” she says.

“Those with the support of clan elders are enslaving themselves. These elders will want to control everything and remain sole beneficiaries of this office at the expense of the voter.”

Bid welcomed

Ms Wardere’s entry into politics has won praise across Mandera, with women pledging to support her mission. “Having a woman going for what is made to look like only belonging to men is such a good thing. I feel happy and I will support her. Women are honest and I believe she will make a good leader,” Mrs Fatuma Ali said.

Mrs Zeitun Abdi, another resident, expressed concern that elders only give women the slot allocated to them by the Constitution and not MP, senator or governor.