All systems go as Kenya gets second Policare centre

The National Police Service is formulating strategies and reviewing its state of preparedness to tackle cases of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) before, during and after the August 9 General Election.

Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Tom Mboya Odero, on Friday, said Inspector General of Police (IG) Hillary Mutyambai had authorised all top bosses to draft operational plans ahead of the poll.

“Under the instructions and guidance of the Inspector General of Police, we are currently drawing operational plans and reviewing our state of preparedness for the forthcoming General Election,” Mr Odero said.

Mr Odero spoke at Nanyuki Police Station during the handing over of a Policare centre to the National Police Service.

“Part of what we are seriously focusing on in terms of various risks and threats is how to deal with cases of SGBV before, during and after the election,” Mr Odero said.

He said the service has 62 trained police officers who will be posted to handle SGBV cases in various parts of the region.

Civic education

“As police in this region, we strive to be professional in our approach to end these cases and endeavour to offer priceless dignity to victims and survivors of SGBV. We thank the government for posting trained counsellors and social workers in various counties in this region, and we have felt that impact as a service,” Mr Odero added.

The regional police boss said they will, jointly with other stakeholders, conduct civic education so that members of the public utilize the centre.

“I am telling my fellow officers that the train has left the station and we have no choice than to embrace this concept. Police officers have also been involved in cases of SGBV either as survivors or perpetrators,” he said.

This is the second Policare centre in the country after one in Nairobi.

In a speech read on his behalf by Mr Odero, the IG said the two Policare centres are meant to synergize and complement the existing structures set by the National Police Service.

“I wish to express my appreciation to all the partners of this initiative. Policare seeks to address the endemic problems of SGBV in a more expeditious manner. We hope the synergy among the stakeholders will bring success in all the focus areas,” Mr Mutyambai said.

Gender experts

The Nanyuki Policare Centre, which cost Sh9 million, was constructed through partnership from the National Police Service, British Army Training Unit in Kenya (Batuk) and the United Kingdom’s Reinvent programme.

A consortium of experts that include forensic investigators, health providers, gender experts, legal experts Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) will be based at the centre.

Defence adviser at the British High Commission Brigadier Ronnie Westerman, said the centre will help eradicate violence against women and girls through new approaches.

“Programmes like Policare help women get all-round support, which is key for their wellbeing, safety and ultimately for their empowerment,” Mr Westerman said.

Assistant Inspector General of police and director of Policare Judy Lamet said the centre was timely as the country prepares for the election.

“According to statistics from the 2017 election, 78 per cent of victims of SGBV did not report to the police. Policare is, therefore, a very timely project and I am hopeful it will build trust between us and the public,” Ms Lamet said.