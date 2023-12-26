All I wanted for Christmas was climbing trees

Unlike most of my colleagues who had grand, grown up Christmas plans including decorating Christmas trees and making Christmas cards, the only real plan I had was traveling upcountry to climb trees. Okay, I did other Christmasy things such as wearing new clothes, catching a chicken (for slaughter), eating chapati and having conversations with family about my genealogy. But climbing trees stands out for me because of how resilient this hobby has had to be in order for me to still relish it today.

Here is a little back story – as a child, I quickly realised that those who could climb trees got to pick and choose the best guavas or mangoes, while the rest of us who couldn’t get on top of trees, had to make do with whatever was thrown down to us, usually not as juicy as whatever was eaten on top of the tree.

The people who could climb trees had power. And I wanted that power too. I think that realisation was my first awakening into the world we live in – where you have to feel the fear (in this case the fear of climbing trees) but do it, anyway, or a world where I had no choice but to work hard to get what I want.

That is how I started learning how to climb trees, and eventually became an expert at the craft. My mother feared I would fall off and break my hand or leg; I think my dad instinctively understood that there would be no point using threats to stop me, and so he never bothered to say anything about my newfound ‘dangerous’ hobby.

By the time you read this piece, Christmas will have passed, but I hope you will still have a few days left in your Christmas break so my piece doesn’t feel too outdated.

Millennials

Two years ago, I wrote a feature in which I interviewed millennials and Gen Zs about their Christmas plans, and what is changing for them in terms of how they celebrated Christmas when they were younger, and how they planned to celebrate Christmas as adults. Three out of the four I interviewed said they were breaking away from the tradition of traveling upcountry to congregate and celebrate together with their extended families.

The reasons they gave included the high cost of living, which means paying for travel was an extra cost. But the reason I found particularly fascinating was some guys felt they had simply outgrown the tradition, and any form of them traveling would just be about ticking a box, nothing meaningful for them. They said that in the midst of everything else such as demanding careers, financial challenges, or strife in families, they were in the headspace of spending the holiday with friends rather than with family.

Holiday upcountry

Two years post that feature, many of my friends have still opted to stay in their flats for Christmas, rather than meet up with family – for the same reasons. Did you travel upcountry to be with extended family or you opted to just be in your house?

As I mentioned already, I am spending the holiday upcountry with my parents and sisters. I am not one to willingly stay in Nairobi over Christmas.

As soon as January, you will find me calibrating my annual leave days to ensure that I can be out of town during the Christmas week. There is a certain level of reset I get from spending time upcountry at the end of the year, that now I find absolutely necessary if I am to start the year on a high note.

And so, when I talk about spending Christmas doing something meaningful to you, that is exactly what I mean. Whether this is catching up with friends you haven’t seen in a long time, or finally getting down to learning how to bake a cake, or watching serials without worrying about your bedtime…

What is that special thing you will do for yourself over the Christmas break – that thing that refreshes your soul? I hope that if you are a Christian, you spent some time with God.

Letters to God

Lately, I find that writing letters to God is a wonderful way to connect with Him. So, this (writing prayer letters or simply update letters to God) is one of the things I do when I finally get down from a tree, or finish doing my village rounds.

Let me know what fun ways you are connecting with God this season, even as you chill with fam and get the much-needed rest after an eventful year.

Bottom line: Whatever you do, my recommendation is doing something that refreshes you deeply.

The writer is the Research & Impact Editor, NMG