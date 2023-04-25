Alfred Abuka: How I earned 'Menstrual Daddy' title

Menstrual hygiene is a subject still considered taboo in many quarters, particularly when it comes to men discussing it openly.

Despite this, some men are standing up to be counted among the individuals breaking the barriers to menstrual hygiene, while advocating better education on and access to menstruation resources and fighting period poverty.

Alfred Abuka, also known by the moniker Menstrual Daddy, is one such advocate. He has been pushing the boundaries to make a difference. The nickname was given to him by friends because of his advocacy. He says it has helped him initiate conversations and end stigma surrounding the topic.

Mr Abuka first became interested in menstrual hygiene while engaging in corporate social responsibility initiatives that his university was running in Nairobi slums.

“Coming from a humble background in Kisauni, Mombasa, I really felt for the girls in Kibra, Mathare and Kiamaiko when I heard about their sex for pads stories. In that moment, I was compelled to do something to make a difference.”

He started by selling lollipops in his university and from the profits he made, he would buy five packs of sanitary towels, each costing Sh50.

In 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, being an outgoing person who had been forced to remain indoors, he struggled with his mental health. He had to find an outlet to channel his energy. He moved online and started a #10bob challenge, a drive to buy sanitary towels.

The initiative, he recalls, was well received. He received overwhelming support from the online community. This encouraged him to continue with his work, which today extends to mothers raising children with cerebral palsy. This group of women, he discovered, often deny themselves pads as they tend to focus on buying adult diapers for their children.

One of the most significant challenges that Mr Abuka faces as a male menstrual hygiene advocate is trolling.

“I have been bashed on numerous counts by men saying niko na umama (I am displaying feminine traits). But this has never discouraged me. Instead, I take the opportunity to educate and inform them because I believe that it is essential for us men to become more involved in this conversation and work towards creating a more equitable and supportive society.”

Finding partners who align with his vision and goals has been another challenge he continues to face.

“Sometimes you meet people who claim they want to support you, but then you realise for them it is just a publicity stunt, while for me this is very personal and close to my heart.”

And while he may not be able to quantify the impact of his advocacy, Mr Abuka believes he has reached close to, if not more than, 10,000 girls and women in Nairobi and Mombasa counties.

In the near future, he hopes to start a podcast, among other initiatives, to educate more people on menstrual hygiene. He is also running a #1bob challenge where he intends to collect one-shilling coins and use them to buy pads with his target being Sh1 million. So far, he has raised Sh60,000.

If you were to meet him on the streets today, you would find him with a packet of pads, ready to be handed to any girl or woman in need. He proves that anyone can be a menstrual hygiene advocate, regardless of gender, and that together, barriers can be broken and a more supportive and equitable society can be created for all.