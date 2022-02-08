Alego-Usonga elders endorse Prof Oduol for MP seat

Elders from Alego-Usonga Constituency clans have declared their support for Nominated MP Prof Jackline Oduol who has declared that she will be running for the constituency seat in the August poll.

“We have listened to all the aspirants and their manifestos. With what Prof Oduol plans to bring to the constituency, we have whole-heartedly endorsed her and will support her bid,” said Ambrose Odiango, who led the elders in a meeting held in Siaya town.

The elders observed that no woman has ever been elected as MP in Alego since independence, and it is time their leadership was put to test.

Mzee Barack Waringa underscored the elders’ move to endorse a woman, saying other constituencies were way ahead of Alego-Usonga.

“Our people must now open their eyes and look at things differently. There are women MPs who have done wonders in other areas. When you visit their constituencies, you will see a big difference,” he said.

Prof Oduol, who made her political debut in 2007, will battle for the ODM ticket with university don Dr Nicholas Kut Ochogo, Samuel Atandi (incumbent), Omondi Muluan (former MP) and Siaya businessman David Opala.

Nominated MP

“I am happy the elders have seen the qualities in me. I will prioritize education and empower youths and women in Alego-Usonga. I will also initiate development projects and create jobs for the youth,” said Prof Oduol who attended the meeting.

She added: “You have seen what I have done as a nominated MP. I am not coming in as a newcomer, but as a leader who has been tested and proven.”

No woman, apart from the late Grace Ogot who served as Gem MP during the Kanu regime, has ever been elected as MP in the six Siaya County constituencies.

Discrimination and intimidation have characterized past elections where women were pitied against their male counterparts in some constituencies in the county.

Prof Oduol believes it is time Alego-Usonga offered the opportunity to their daughter to lead.

If elected she will join the list of other women who have been elected MPs in Nyanza including Millie Odhiambo (Mbita), Dr Lilian Gogo (Rangwe), and Dr Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul).