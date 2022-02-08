Alego-Usonga elders endorse Prof Oduol for MP seat

Prof Jacqueline Oduol. She has declared her intention to run for the Alego-Usonga Constituency seat in the upcoming general election.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kassim Adinasi

What you need to know:

  • Elders from Alego-Usonga Constituency clans have declared their support for Nominated MP Prof Jackline Oduol who will be running for the constituency seat in the August poll.
  • They said other constituencies in Nyanza were way ahead of Alego-Usonga in regard to women's leadership.

Elders from Alego-Usonga Constituency clans have declared their support for Nominated MP Prof Jackline Oduol who has declared that she will be running for the constituency seat in the August poll.

