Agency seeks protection of women, children against harmful religious doctrines

The National Gender and Equality Commission has called on the government to tighten the noose on religious bodies to prevent a repeat of the Shakahola massacre.

On Tuesday, the chairperson Dr Joyce Mutinda expressed her concern with the events that have since led to the exhumation of 110 bodies, citing that a majority of the victims were children and women.

"The unfolding reports on the Good News International Ministries in Malindi, are a stark reminder of the dangerous consequences that can arise from ignorance and manipulation by religious leaders."

"We call for measures to regulate religious institutions to prevent them from misleading people and committing egregious human rights violations."

A 2016 Study by Pew Research Centre named The Gender Gap in Religion around the World found that women are at least two percentage points more likely than men to have a religious affiliation. And globally, Christian women were found to be more religious than men, also attending more church sermons.

Dr Mutinda linked the increased vulnerability of women's and children's manipulation to poverty.

Protect rights

She called on community leaders and local administration to remain vigilant against similar atrocities and to uphold and protect the rights of especially children.

Police have established that children were suffocated, to hasten their deaths; with post mortem results from an exercise which began Monday, confirming that two children from the bodies examined so far, died through suffocation due to the blockage of the mouth and nose.

She asserted that while freedom of worship is protected by the Constitution of Kenya, it must not be used to perpetrate human rights violations.

"It is unacceptable for religion to be used to deny constitutionally guaranteed rights to women, children, persons with disabilities, and the older members of society."

Dr Mutinda also urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and report incidents of human rights violations, especially those that occur within religious institutions.

"We must work together to prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents."

While condoling with families who have lost their loved ones, she implored the Government to investigate and prosecute all parties linked to the massacre.