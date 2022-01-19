Activists want sexual offences law amended to ease access to justice

Kenya Human Rights Commission programme officer Irene Soila, Nubian Rights Forum Chairperson Shafi Ali Hussein and Aisha Khagai from Nubian Rights Forum in Nairobi on October 19, 2020. Ms Soila wants the Sexual Offences Act amended to improve victims' access to justice.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria  &  Agatha Gichana

What you need to know:

  • A comparative analysis of the violence perpetrated during the 2007, 2013 and 2017 general elections pointed to SGBV as a major election-related violence in Kenya.
  • Grace Agenda co-founder says reparations by the State would enable survivors of post-poll sexual violence to heal.

Human rights activists have called for amendments to the Sexual Offences Act, 2006, to remove discriminatory provisions that deny survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) access to justice.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.