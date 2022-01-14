Activists rebuke cleric for barring breastfeeding, pregnant girls from school

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Bishop James Ssebagala of Mukono said no pregnant or breastfeeding girls would be allowed back in schools run by the church.
  • Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu also argued that schools lacked the capacity to manage health risks pregnant girls are likely to face.

Human rights groups have condemned as discriminatory and sexist, the directive by the Bishop of the Church of Uganda barring pregnant and breastfeeding girls from resuming learning in schools run by the church.

