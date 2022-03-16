Abortion rights added to Chile's draft constitution

  • Chile is drafting a replacement for the nation's Pinochet-era charter, and has approved the inclusion of language protecting the right to an abortion.
  • The text also guarantees that exercise of these rights should be "free of violence and interference by third parties.

Chile's Constitutional Convention, which is drafting a replacement for the nation's Pinochet-era charter, approved on Tuesday the inclusion of language protecting the right to an abortion.

