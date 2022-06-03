A letter to Martha Karua

Azimio La Umoja One-Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga named Martha Karua as his running mate in the August 9 General Election, making her the first woman to run on a major political party’s presidential ticket. In picking Ms Karua, the former Prime Minister has wooed one key constituency—female voters—majority of whom were elated by this unprecedented move. Her nomination unleashed a celebratory mood across Kenya, with female leaders praising the former Prime Minister for the decision to select a woman as his deputy.

We asked Kenyans to write letters to the former Justice Minister who could just become the first female deputy president in Kenya’s history if her coalition wins the August 9 poll.

Public Service and Gender CS Margaret Kobia

We received the news of your nomination as deputy presidential candidate with a lot of excitement. Your nomination is a culmination and a demonstration that Kenya has made progress on the inclusion of women in leadership and decision-making at the very top. Your success is, therefore, an inspiration to women and girls of Kenya and beyond.

Allow me to congratulate the Rt Hon Raila Amolo Odinga on his boldness in choosing you as a running mate. This demonstrates his belief in women’s capacity and capability as equal partners in the task of nation-building.

As you prepare to take up this role, I am aware you are likely to encounter gender bias anchored on certain stereotypes around women leadership in society.

However, I am confident that your long career in public service has prepared you to overcome such barriers. Further, you have portrayed values of integrity, firmness and honesty that make an outstanding candidate.

One more thing before I conclude this letter, our country has committed to achieving both Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals to ensure better quality of life for all.

In you, Kenyans have a natural champion in strengthening enforcement and implementation of Kenya’s legal and policy environment that provide equal opportunities for all.

My sister, this is not about you, it is about service to humanity and God. Women of Kenya and I will support your campaigns for this historic ticket till you become the first female deputy president of Kenya. May God guide you in every step.

James Njimu, a waster collector in Nairobi

Congratulations on your nomination as running mate for Raila Odinga. I trust you, I have a strong conviction you will change my life.

From your track record, you’re incorruptible. You have built a name for yourself as a steadfast and focussed leader.

But I have seen politicians fail to deliver on their promises once we elect them. Will you do the same?

I want to grow out of waste picking. What plan do you have for people like me?

I need Sh200,000 to start a barbershop business. How will you make that possible?

Joyce Lolmeweti, a clinical worker, Samburu County

You give women hope that Kenya will finally have its first female deputy president. You are the added advantage that Raila Odinga has over his competition, and can leverage to ensure you emerge the winners in the upcoming general election. Hon Karua, you have women’s support and this gives you an edge in the Azimio coalition.

Prior to your nomination, I was undecided on whom I would vote for, but not anymore. When you get to the top seat, kindly strengthen devolution.

Living in Samburu, I have seen its benefits such as improved infrastructure and better service delivery, among others. I would also like you to push for the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule and ensure more women get nominative seats. I would also like you to focus on development and tackling the corruption menace.

Aisha Suleiman, Kibra resident

I was elated when Azimio party leader Raila Odinga nominated you as his running mate. You are renowned for your work. Your nomination signals a new direction in our politics and leadership. It also affirms that women are as qualified as men.

I will definitely vote for you. As slum dwellers, we have many challenges. I’d like you to look at economic reforms.

The cost of living is high, please ensure food becomes affordable.

I’d also like you to focus on empowering the vulnerable like single mums, widows and persons living with disabilities.

Elius Muindi- Anti-FGM activist, Kibwezi

I must say I was very excited about your nomination as the running mate for Azimio La Umoja presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga.

I view this as the right step in closing the gender gap and promoting women leadership in the country. I like your strong reform credentials and integrity so far, having no known corruption scandal hanging over your head, despite having served in government for a long time, which would make me vote for you in the August 9 election.

In case your coalition wins the upcoming election, I would like you to fix the high cost of living, fight rampant corruption and tackle the high unemployment menace in Kenya.

Cindy Kobei- Ogiek lawyer, Nakuru

I am proud of you Hon Martha Karua; proud because you are a woman, an advocate and a leader. I am a woman, a feminist from a marginalised community.

This 2022 marks a year when women have been emancipated from the shackles of patriarchy. I hope you have an agenda for women and girls. I hope you will help reduce gender inequalities in our nation.

I like that you are a senior counsel. You were part of the process of developing the current Constitution, meaning that you will uphold the rule of law.

I hope I am right. Your vast experience has shaped you for the deputy president position. I will vote for you not only because you are a woman but also because you have promised to uphold the rule of law.

Jeremiah Kipainoi, farmer, Kajiado

I must say your nomination as the running mate of Azimio La Umoja presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga set a precedent.

It is a major stride towards decades-long gender equality push in the country. The thing I like about you is that you are not afraid to speak your mind.

I believe the nomination has uplifted your profile as a woman leader even more and has come to affirm that women matter in the country’s leadership.

If I was to vote for you, I would do so because we need to create space for women in the country’s leadership.

In case your coalition wins in the August 9 election, promise me that you will champion women’s issues, especially ending harmful practices like female genital mutilation and child marriage.

Catherine Musakali, Corporate and governance consultant, Nairobi

Your nomination was epochal for the emancipation of women in Kenya and, indeed, across Africa.

You have been authentic and very consistent in your leadership journey. Your nomination is great recognition of the gains made by women over the years, and, in particular, of your skills and ability as a leader. You have fought for the rights of Kenyans for a long time, so I view this as a culmination of your efforts over time. The beauty about this nomination is that it is a fulfilment of the provisions of our Constitution, which values diversity. It speaks to the diversity and inclusion agenda, which is important for development. I like your excellent leadership skills and respect for the rule of law. Your integrity, firmness and consistency show you are a dependable leader in whom one can trust. It is my belief that you will fight corruption and reverse its effects, and encourage gender diversity and inclusion.

If I were to vote for you, your track record and incorrigible spirit and will to fight corruption would inform my decision.

It is my belief that you would reverse the effects of long-term corruption in the country but also encourage gender diversity and inclusion.

Geoffrey Gekombe, shoe shiner in Nairobi

I am very happy about your nomination. Your partnership with Hon Raila Odinga is commendable because it is balanced. Moreover, you are very capable of drawing in the much-needed votes that will guarantee a win come August 9.

I had not planned to vote but have changed my mind and will be voting for you. If you become deputy president, please, deal with the high cost of living. I would also like you to focus on improving our healthcare systems to ensure we have enough doctors, and that medicines are available in all public hospitals.

Also, look at the high levels of unemployment in the country. As a father, I am concerned about the future of my children who are in school.

Lastly, I would want you to make the business environment friendly to shoe shiners like me so that we can provide for our families. As it stands now, we face harassment, especially from cartels.

Daisy Amdany, Executive Director, Crawn Trust

First of all, congratulations on your nomination as Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party running mate. Your capability precedes you.

Throughout the years you served in public service as a Member of Parliament and Minister, you proved to be a highly skilled and dependable leader.

You were not mentioned in corruption scandals, which clearly demonstrates that you served with integrity. As such in the eyes of Kenyans, you symbolise hope for ending corruption in the country.

You will be the first woman in Kenya to hold the position of deputy president, should you be elected. And in that, you wear the top mantle as a role model to women and girls. They will aspire to be the next leaders in whichever sphere of life.

You will be coming into leadership at a time when the world is reeling from an economic crisis. We look forward to seeing your government develop economic recovery policies that are gender-responsive and inclusive, to ensure women are not left behind in the recovery phase.

One last thing; the issue of two-thirds gender principle. It is our hope that under your leadership as a justice and constitutional affairs minister, the Executive, through the Attorney General, will draft a bill that will ensure Article 100 and Article 81 (b & c) are fully implemented and secured so that Kenya can be on a par with its neighbours in the region.

As I end this letter, I’d like to underscore the fact that breathing hope to the hopeless and despondent nation would start with tackling serious challenges bedevilling the people of Kenya at the moment.

Ngolia MCA Jones Mghanga

I will vote for you and I hope and believe Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party will win. I have three requests. One, please, ensure there is equal distribution of resources and opportunities.

The Coast region has lagged behind in development for long. Two, let your government solve the land issues here and three, return port operations to Mombasa so that our people can find jobs.

Kenya Simba 15s Rugby Squad Captain Dan Sikuta

Your candidature is a good gesture that everyone, whether male or female, can be successful in politics. Indeed, you have demonstrated that leadership is not a reserved privilege for men.

Your background in law and constitutional reforms will be instrumental in shaping leadership and governance in Kenya. I believe you will give Kenya the leadership it deserves. Your candidature also shows women that they, too, are capable of competing in elective politics. I hope you make history as the first female deputy president in Kenya.

In the event that you are elected, kindly address the high cost of living that has become a burden on most Kenyans.

I would also wish the government could offer more financial support for sports, especially rugby.

Florence Arasa, a grocer in Utawala, Nairobi

This year, I had made up my mind not to vote, but that changed when Raila Odinga nominated you as his running mate.

I’m voting for you because I respect and believe in you. You said yourself, you don’t joke when it comes to work.

So when you win, I expect to see changes in my life and the lives of other women, and our children. First thing is for your government to end corruption. I believe that is the only way our children can get jobs.

Kevin Amateshe, businessman, Nairobi

I think the political scene in Kenya is due for change. I am excited about your candidature because it is historic. I have a lot of expectations of you as you are the only formidable female candidate in a pool of male politicians.

In the upcoming poll, I will be voting for you. I hope you don’t concentrate on gaining political mileage once in office, but address historical injustices.

My wish is that the standard of living for ordinary mwananchi improves. Continue to address corruption, which has become rampant.

I also ask you to champion every Kenyan’s needs and not just the political and economic elite.

Be the voice of the voiceless and continue being an inspiration to women who look up to you.



