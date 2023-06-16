500 schoolgirls get free sanitary pads in Isiolo

More than 500 girls in three public primary schools in Isiolo have benefited from sanitary towels donated by the Horn of Africa Institute in partnership with Rise Network and the county government.

The UNFPA-funded programme also offers menstrual education for girls while creating awareness among boys of the need to support girls during their periods. The schools are Kambi ya Juu Integrated, Kambi Garba and Uhuru. Almasi and Hope children’s homes also benefitted.

Horn of Africa Institute board member Dokatu Waqo, said the provisions would take the girls for several months and ensure they do not miss classes during menstruation.

“The supplies are meant to ensure the girls are comfortable while in class and do not drop out of school or skip classes because of menstruation,” Mr Waqo said.

Kambi Garba Primary School head Ibrahim Bonaya said lack of sanitary towels remained a huge impediment to education for girls in pastoral communities.

Sex for pads

Many girls are lured into sex with men in exchange for pads because of period poverty, others drop out of school because of period stigma, as some resort to unconventional ways of survival, including using blankets.

“Ensuring they have regular supplies contributes to improved performance, retention and transition of girls,” Mr Bonaya said.

The government has been providing pads in public schools but the programme stopped more than a year ago, with the Ministry of Education recently promising to revive it. Reports suggest that girls from poor families miss 18 weeks of learning out of the annual 108 weeks because of lack of sanitary towels.

Tree planting

Meanwhile, 60 trees were planted in each of the schools in an effort to reverse the effects of climate change, which has threatened pastoralism and impoverished local communities and exposed them to acute famine.