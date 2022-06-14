30 years as matatu tout, Kisumu woman speaks of passion

Dressed in a striped white and blue shirt, jungle green trousers, a white pair of shoes and a striped apron, Bertha Adhiambo goes on with her business happily inviting travellers to board a matatu at the Oile bus park in Kisumu City.

At 56, Bertha could be among the longest-serving women touts in Kenya, having worked in the male-dominated field for the last 33 years. She has never regretted the decision.

The work may seem challenging, but not to the mother of three. She says she is driven by passion as being a manamba is something she aspired to do from childhood.

This is an art she has mastered and many commuters here recognise her, if not by name, then by her looks. To many, she is Bertha ‘Manamba’, but to her family, she is a mother, a breadwinner and an inspiration.

She agrees to settle in one of the matatus for an interview. However, once in a while, she stops to speak to her male colleagues.

Being a tout is something she always admired, having been inspired by the cars her father owned. She admired how touts would go about their work.

While travelling, she would lend a helping hand to conductors. This helped her build confidence and her love for the job soon grew.

She was the sixth born in a family of nine. “My mother died in 1984, leaving the nine of us under the care of my father. I, however, dropped out of school in class seven because of lack of funds.”

Her father also passed on in 1990, leaving her under the care of her elder siblings and life became more challenging. Bertha later got married and bore three children. However, she separated from the husband at 24.

Left with the three children and no source of income, she was ready to do anything to ensure there was food on her table.

“I tried in vain working as a waiter, cleaning and fish mongering business. I never got the satisfaction I wanted.”

At 25, Bertha decided to work as a driver assistant in Bondo bus park, and later graduated into a bus conductor. She reveals that after interacting with a number of touts, she mastered the job and at 26, she started off her new career.

Her move, however, was welcomed by neither her siblings nor friends, who would mock her for taking up a job meant for men. Their perception of the job, as she explained, was a violent working environment with common fights over passengers.

Betha Adhiambo at Oile bus terminus in Kisumu. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

“My brothers were the first to oppose my choice of work. I, however, told them I could not keep relying on them for financial support; it was time I also made myself useful and independent.

“I chose to have my ears closed, not paying attention to those who would talk negatively about my new job. At the back of my mind, I knew what I wanted—to provide for my children.”

Being the sole breadwinner of the family, she also had to employ a househelp to look after her children while she was out in the field.

Form Bondo, she later moved to Chemelil in Muhoroni sub-county, where she worked for some time before finally settling in Kisumu.

The mother of three explains that she reports to work as early as 5.30 am and only leaves around 6.30 pm. She has a break on Sundays to go to church.

Bertha, who now resides in Kondele, Kisumu, says many relatives and friends have learnt to accept her job and often give her support where necessary. She says that since her entry into the field, not even once has she been harassed by her male counterparts.

“My strongest support has been the men I work with. They taught me everything I needed to know. They also respect me despite being the only lady here.”

Her work involves persuasion. On a good day, she can six full vehicles; however, on a bad day, she may only end up filling three vehicles.

“Through my job, I have educated all my children, my firstborn is now a businesswoman, the second-born is a nurse and the last-born is currently at Multimedia University pursuing a communication course. I have also bought a piece of land where I am planning to build my home soon.”

She, however, notes that the job is only for the tough, those who won’t stop at anything to get what they want.