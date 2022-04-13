20 aspirants in race to succeed Bomet woman rep

Twenty hopefuls seek to succeed Bomet Woman Representative Joyce Korir, who has shifted her political gears to a single constituency seat in the August 9 General Election.

Mrs Korir, a former mayor in the defunct local authorities, is one of the six hopefuls seeking to fly the United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA’s) flag in a race to take over from Bomet Central Member of Parliament Ronald Tonui, who has opted out of elective politics.

The first woman representative, Dr Cecilia Ngetich, is seeking the UDA ticket in the Sotik parliamentary seat held by Mr Dominic Koskei, who is defending his seat.

The woman rep seat is increasingly becoming a one-term affair for holders, as Dr Ngetich also bowed out after serving one term.

Nominated Senator and Education Committee chairperson Alice Milgo is the latest to throw her hat in the woman rep ring, which boasts of a mix of youthful and elderly contestants.

Dr Milgo will face off with 33-year-old Irene Cherotich Terer of the Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) in the primaries. Whoever emerges victorious will face off with a UDA candidate, among those from parties, at the August 9 ballot.

“I am confident of bagging the support of CCM supporters in the primaries and proceed to deliver the woman representative position in the general election. I have the experience and all it takes to represent the people of this great county (Bomet),” said Dr Milgo, a former secondary school principal.

Ms Terer, a former Kenya Power employee, is banking on the youth to deliver in the CCM party nomination, whose date has not been set.

“Empowerment of women in Bomet County has not been felt on the ground in the last 10 years... It is time to tweak the coin and impress upon the voters to elect youthful leaders for a change. It should be a change for the better,” said Ms Terer.

UDA ticket is the most sought. Among those in the race for the UDA flag is Ms Saida Stacey Chepkemoi, who, in April 2017, made history as the youngest nominee to the East African Legislative Assembly. She was later dropped from the final list submitted by the Jubilee administration.

Ms Chepkemoi was the first female youth aspirant for Bomet senator ahead of the last general election. She came third in the Jubilee Party nomination with 29,450 votes.

“If elected, I will decentralise resources and ensure the Sh35 million National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) cash is evenly distributed in the five sub-counties of Sotik, Chepalungu, Bomet East, Bomet Central and Konoin” said Ms Chepkemoi.

“We need to demystify the woman representative position as one that also deals with both gender as it has, unfortunately, been made a women’s affair, yet men should also be taken on board.”

Ms Linet Chepkorir, popularly known as Toto, is the youngest at 24 and has caused quite a stir on the political scene as one who dared to dream big. Her bid has seen her supporters equate the race to the Bible's David vs Goliath encounter.

The Bachelor of Business Administration graduate from Chuka University said, “For a long time, women and youths have been condemned when seeking elective positions across the country. It is a narrative we are seeking to turn around and enable all of us – the rich and the poor – to compete on an even playground based on ideas and manifestos.”

Mrs Susan Koech, the director of committee services at the Bomet county assembly; Ms Cecilia Mutai, a nominated Jubilee Member of County Assembly; and Mrs Beatrice Kirui Tonui, a former Bomet County Executive Committee member for Agriculture, are some of the leading contenders for the position.

“As a retired teacher and member of the county assembly, I understand the needs of the voters and will go flat out to ensure proper programmes are put in place to empower the voters on all fronts, if elected as the third Bomet woman representative” said Ms Mutai.

Ms Koech said provision of water to markets to enable traders conduct their business without fear of outbreak of diseases, ensuring the elderly have universal health coverage, and attending to the needs of people living with disabilities are the major issues she is focusing on.

Also contesting the UDA ticket are youthful hopefuls Brenda Munai and Faith Chepkirui. The others are Susan Towett, Evaline Langat, Joan Towett, Eunice Benson, Joan Towett, Beatrice Chebomui, Emily Sitienei, and Faith Korir.

Ms Jesca Rono, a retired trade unionist, is seeking the African National Congress (ANC) party ticket. Susan Korir of ODM and Hellen Teplele of Wiper are also keen to win come August 9.