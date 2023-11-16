16-year-old girl seeks Sh80,000 for son's surgery

A 16-year-old girl in Huruma, Nairobi County, is seeking financial help to enable her one-year-old son to get genital corrective surgery.

Medics at Pumwani Maternity Hospital identified a genital defect on her son upon delivery. They referred him to Kenyatta National Hospital. The distressed teenager said a doctor at the referral facility told her to wait until the boy was six months old then return for checkup.

She did not, because of lack of bus transport. But troubled and determined to help her son, last month she trekked with her child to Mathare North Hospital, braving the rain.

From here, she was referred to Mama Lucy Hospital. At the hospital, she says, she was told the corrective surgery would cost Sh80,000 or more, a sum that is only imaginable to her and her mother.

“I live with my mother, the father of my child rejected me. My mother sells avocados. It’s a pata potea business. Her earnings cannot afford a surgery,” she says, rather stoic.

She dropped out of school at Class Eight after being impregnated by a classmate, who rejected her and the pregnancy. At Mama Lucy, she was told her son must undergo the surgery before he clocks three years, otherwise he will be sterile.

She says her world has stopped because her son is “not okay”.

“I want my son to be okay so that I can have peace of mind. I’m so stressed, but I don’t know what to do. Please, help me dear Kenyans. I really need your help,” she pleaded.