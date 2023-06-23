They took everything: Eva Muraya on her widowhood journey

Eva Muraya, founder and CEO of BSD Group, on Thursday, laid bare the challenges she faced after her husband Mike Muraya died in a road accident 24 years ago.

Ms Muraya, an entrepreneur, is known for profiling 100 most loved brands by Kenyan women, among other key achievements in the brand creation and communications space across the region.

While speaking during a Widow's dinner held at Gem Suites Hotel in Nairobi, she recalled how her husband would spoil her by providing everything she desired.

"He was my best friend and my soulmate. I was a young girl in love, completely smitten by this hunk. I did not understand that when you marry a man you marry his family and all his issues. So, it didn't matter to me that I found hostility in my mother-in-law because he had promised he would protect me and give me a fairy tale marriage, and then he died."

"They took everything and disenfranchised me and my children. And I began from scratch."

Special needs

Her children at the time of Mike's death, were six and two and half, the younger being a special needs child.

She decided to pursue entrepreneurship which her husband had coached her into, to be able to earn decent income.

She called on other widows to be courageous, to grow their capabilities, to be compassionate with each other and to strive for excellence in character.

The dinner was organised by Nyanam, a Kisumu-based organisation that prepares widows to lead positive community transformation through integrated programs in leadership, health, livelihoods, justice and youth education.

The event was attended by other widows who also relived their experiences.

Like Ms Muraya, Jane Kinda was widowed as a result of a road accident. The gruesomeness of the car crash also took the life of her firstborn son who was eight. That was back in May of 1997 and she has had to raise her two children on her own, in loneliness. Today, she is a businesswoman who lives in Donholm, Nairobi, but has a home back in Kisumu.

"My husband loved his family and he did not cling on to issues. His absence is felt by all of us. I feel sad for my son who no longer has a father figure because I cannot directly relate to some of his struggles as a teen but I pray that God ministers to him."

As the world marks International Widows Day, she hopes more can be done for widows.

"The succession process in this country is very tedious and expensive and many widows lack information. Each county government can create an office that addresses widows’ issues. The same goes the courts, having a desk that caters to our matters. And as widows, we should stand strong, fight on, stay focused and live our lives to the fullest."

Betty Nyalik lost her husband in 1998, when she was 25. She remembers her husband as a very committed and development conscious man.

Tough man

"It is not easy to comfort a widow or to tell her that it shall be well with her, because people grieve differently. However, widows, especially the younger ones, should mourn as if they have hope so that their orphaned children can get strength," said Ms Nyalik.

When Christine Bunde, a retired teacher, lost her husband, a medical doctor, in 2009, her relatives rejoiced, because her family's pillar was gone. She says her husband was a tough man who defended her with all he had.

"They took what they could including some of our cars, and my sons would just stare as they drove around in them. I asked them not to worry because all these things are vanity. When I retired, I was shunned, no one talked to me."

Christine Bunde, a member of Nyanam Widows Rising at Gem Suits Hotel in Nairobi on June 22.

Photo credit: Boniface Bogita | Nation Media Group

She joined the widows group in 2019. Looking back on her experience, she would like to encourage young widows to not give up and to keep pushing till the end.

Mildred Ojwala was married at 23. She lived a good life as a housewife while her husband, a driver working for Kenya Forest Service in Kakamega, provided for the family.

"My work was sitting at home, eating and raising children. He was a very calm person."

When he died, her life changed completely and she was forced to fend for four children under 10, and without the papers to secure a good job. For a long time, she felt sorry for herself until she joined Nyanam in 2021, and that is when her perspective changed.

Mildred Ojwala, a member of Nyanam Widows Rising at the event held at Gem Suits Hotel in Nairobi on June 22. Photo credit: Boniface Bogita | Nation Media Group

"Once your husband is gone, it's done and he is never coming back even if you cry endlessly like I did. It is difficult but don't wallow in self-pity. Instead, dust yourself and find something that you can do because at the end of the day, your children will still be relying on you."

Nyanam Widows Rising is a restorative organisation that works to empower widows by alleviating poverty, mitigating the impact of HIV, and offers them tools to tackle oppressive socio-economic and cultural practices such as wife inheritance.

It started with 80 women and has ballooned to include 800 individuals who receive integrated programmes on health, leadership, justice and others.

Some of the women who attended the widows'event organised by Nyanam on June 22. Photo credit: Boniface Bogita | Nation Media Group

The group was founded in 2017 by Jackie Odhiambo, whose mother Rebecca Auma is a widow of 23 years.

Meanwhile, a human rights organization has called on the National Assembly to make changes to the Law of Succession (amendment) bill, 2023 saying it discourages widows and widowers from remarrying.

According to the objects of the Bill, which is before Parliament, it seeks to eliminate discrimination against widows, as they lose life interest in their deceased’s spouse’s property upon remarriage whereas widowers do not.

Ripples International, a non-governmental organisation based in Meru, last year successfully petitioned the High Court to declare sections of the Succession Act as unconstitutional as it discriminates against gender, tribe and region.

The High Court agreed with Ripples International and declared section 35 and section 36 of the act unconstitutional for denying a widow the right to the deceased husband's estate if she remarries.

“…any provision that undermines the right of a party to marry or to equality of party to a marriage, by treating one party differently, contravenes the Constitution.” The organisation argued.

Deceased spouse

The amendment bill states that “…the whole residue of the net intestate estate shall, on the death or re-marriage of the surviving spouse, devolve upon the surviving child, if there be only one or be equally divided among the surviving children.”

This means a widow or widower, who remarries must forfeit property that was left by the deceased spouse without a will.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, Ripples International resident lawyer John Baidoo, lauded the move to amend the Act, but faulted the inclusion of the clause ‘that strips a widow or a widower of their property if they remarry’.

“When we went to court, we were fighting discrimination based on gender because the current Act is biased against the widow. Instead of expunging the entire clause, they included the widower. If a widow or widower will lose their property upon remarriage, it offends their right to marriage as provided for in the Constitution,” Mr Baidoo said.

He said if the Amendment Bill goes through, it will encourage consensual unions or come we stay among widows and widowers.

“As per this Law, staying single after the death of a spouse becomes a precondition to retaining one's own acquired assets. It will encourage asset stripping and state sanctioned evictions of widows or widowers from their own property just because they exercised their right to remarry,” he added.

He further said that the Bill when passed into Law, also ‘has the potential of grooming entitled children.’

“This portion of the Bill should be expunged and totally erased because it is unconstitutional,” Mr Baidoo, a human rights lawyer, said.



