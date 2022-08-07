Report: 1.8m women in Kenya become mothers in adolescence

At least 1.8 million women in Kenya began childbearing between the ages of 10-19 in the last five years, statistics from the Ministry of Health indicate.

The Kenya Health Information System report shows that a total of 104, 868 adolescents aged between 10-14 years got pregnant between 2017 and 2021.

The highest number in this age category was recorded in 2017 with 23,516 becoming pregnant while the following year, 22,451 got pregnant and in 2019, a total of 20,121 adolescents were confirmed to be pregnant.

The lowest number of pregnancies was in 2020 when 16,957 adolescents got pregnant. However, the number spiked last year with 21,823 adolescents getting pregnant.

The statistics paint a grim picture for adolescents aged 15-19 years in the last five years where a total of 1.7million girls got pregnant between 2017-2021, with the highest number recorded in 2018 when 404,684 adolescents got pregnant.

In 2019, it was equally a bad year as 376,725 girls in the same category found themselves becoming young mothers while in 2017, a total of 316,160 adolescents were pregnant.

In 2020, a total of 314,593 adolescents got pregnant while last year, the number of young girls who got pregnant dropped to 294,364.

Worrying statistics

These worrying statistics come at a time when recent research released by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the UN sexual and reproductive health agency revealed that nearly a third of all women in developing countries begin childbearing at age 19 and younger, and nearly half of first births to adolescents are to children, or girls aged 17 and younger.

While total fertility across the globe has fallen, the UNFPA report shows that women who began childbearing in adolescence had almost five births by the time they reached age 40 in 2015-2019.

“When nearly a third of all women in developing countries are becoming mothers during adolescence, it is clear the world is failing adolescent girls," said UNFPA Executive Director Dr Natalia Kanem.

"The repeat pregnancies we see among adolescent mothers are a glaring signpost that they desperately need sexual and reproductive health information and services."

After having their first child, additional childbearing in adolescence is common for child mothers.

First birth

Among girls with a first birth at age 14 or younger, nearly three quarters also have a second birth in adolescence, and 40 per cent of those with two births progress to a third birth before exiting adolescence.

The report says birth-related complications are the leading causes of death and injury among adolescent girls. It adds that being an adolescent mother can also lead to other grave violations of the girls' rights and other social consequences, including child marriage, intimate-partner violence and mental health issues.

The research states that the youngest child mothers face the highest risks.

However, the report says across the globe, there are encouraging signs of declining levels of motherhood in childhood and adolescence.

"But the pace of decline has been alarmingly slow – often by only about three percentage points per decade," said the report.

"Governments need to invest in adolescent girls and help expand their opportunities, resources, and skillsets, thereby helping avoid early and unintended pregnancies," said Dr Kanem.

"When girls can meaningfully chart their life course, motherhood in childhood will grow increasingly rare."

The report lays out recommendations for policymakers including the need to provide girls with comprehensive sexuality education, mentorship, social support, and quality health services, provide families with economic support, and engage local organisations.

Reproductive rights

UNFPA, whose mission is to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person's potential is fulfilled, calls for the realisation of reproductive rights for all and supports access to a wide range of sexual and reproductive health services, including voluntary family planning, quality maternal health care and comprehensive sexuality education.