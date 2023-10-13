Nobel awards, 2023, a boost for gender equality quest

The 2023 Nobel laureate prizes have featured three women: Narges Mohammadi of Iran (Peace), Anne L'Huillier of Sweden (Physics) and Katalin Karikó of USA (Medicine). This is considerable given that women have remained a minority among winners since 1895 when the prizes were established.

Statistics show the following distribution of women among prize winners: 19 (16.3 per cent) for peace, 17 (14.28 per cent) for literature, 13 (5.6 per cent) for physiology or medicine, eight (4.1 per cent) for chemistry, five (1.8 per cent) for physics and two (2.17 per cent) for economic sciences.

Notable this year is the award to Mohammadi, currently in prison for “spreading anti-state propaganda”. She also opposes the death penalty. The Nobel Laureate Committee cited "her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and …to promote human rights and freedom for all”.

Although sceptics cast aspersions on her human rights credentials, history depicts a courageous woman who has led an activist life since student days at the university, where she wrote articles promoting women’s rights. In her life, Mohammadi has been repeatedly arrested, prosecuted and jailed for various “crimes”, all associated with human rights work.

She founded the Defenders of Human Rights Centre in 2003. Her equally reformist husband, Taghi Rahmani, went into exile in France after serving 14 years in prison, also for his activism. In other words, she has paid a steep personal price for activism, like all freedom fighters do.

In 2021, Mohammadi released a video announcing that she would not honour a court summons to answer charges on a case opened while she was in prison. In addition, she would not respect the eventual judgment. She also protested against the sexual abuse in prison to which she and fellow inmates were subjected.

This year, she exposed the cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment of women detainees at Evin Prison, highlighting that 57 such inmates had been in solitary confinement for 8,350 days (23 years)!

The oppression of Iranian women hit the international limelight last year from the massive public protests in reaction to the death of 22 year-old Mahsa Amini after three days of detention for not wearing the hijab (head scarf) while in public.

The official statement claimed that Mahsa had died of a heart attack but fellow women detainees reported that she was brutalised by the police. During the demonstrations, women removed their hijabs and waved them, at the risk of arrest and prosecution for “moral corruption” that attracts imprisonment, fines and/or corporal punishment.

A proposed amendment to the law in reaction to the 2022 protests seeks to introduce harsher penalties for not wearing the hijab, and donning clothes that display parts of the body. The jail terms would increase from two months to 10 years.

The litany of patriarchal legal discrimination against Iranian women is demonstrated in an article originally written by Andrew Hann (2020) and updated by Connor Bradbury (2023) in the Iran Primer, which is published by the United States Institute for Peace.

The age of marriage for girls is 13, which contravenes the Convention on the Rights of the Child. A dress code is prescribed for women, ostensibly to ensure “modesty and morality”, and is enforced by the morality police. Husbands are legally obliged to maintain their wives financially and materially.

But this is contingent on the latter fulfilling amorphous “duties of a wife”. It is the husband who decides on the family’s place of residence and dictates the wife’s choice of career from his subjective judgment of its resonance with “family values.”

Iranian women cannot marry non-Muslims, but their male counterparts can. Those married to foreign men do not confer automatic Iranian citizenship on their children, and must apply to do so for minors, based on a 2019 legal amendment. A mother only has preferential custody of an infant.

The father assumes automatic custody on the child’s seventh birthday if the couple separate. A divorced woman who remarries loses custody of her child even if the husband is dead.

While a widow inherits only 12.5 per cent of the husband’s estate, a widower gets the wife’s entire portfolio. Sons also inherit twice what daughters get. Men can get divorce through mere verbal revocation, but women seeking the same must go to court.

A wife must get the husband’s written permission to get a passport or travel outside the country. Such permission can be revoked at any time, resulting in women stranded at airports and left at the mercy of immigration officials.

The award to Mohammadi is a poignant reminder that the struggle for gender equality is still far from the finish line. The situation in Iran may be more flagrant, but discrimination against women is evident everywhere. Let Mohammadi’s win re-energise solidarity towards women’s full emancipation.