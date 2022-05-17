 Narok County’s Sh100,000 annual gender budget

Despite Narok being among the counties with many cases of gender-based violence (GBV) bordering Female Genital Mutilation, teenage pregnancy and forced early marriages, the gender department, which is expected to fight the vices remains a 'skeleton' with a meager budget and no personnel.

Narok County Gender Director Agnes Ng'eno tells nation.africa that the office lacks the capacity to deal with rampant GBV and issues touching on girl child rights.

She reveals that there are only five gender officers from both national and county government.

"From the national, we are only the two of us. My deputy and I. The county has a gender chief executive committee member, chief officer, and one director," says Ms Ngeno.

GBV cases

With most GBV cases coming from the villages and sub-county levels, the gender department has no staff in the grassroots forcing them to rely on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and local administrators.

"Since the government has frozen new employment, we are in a crisis. We now rely on chiefs, their assistants, and civil society organizations (CSOs) to get information on FGM cases, which are not always reliable," observes Ms Ngeno.

The gender director points out grey areas in using administrators to respond FGM cases due to the limited knowledge they have on how to address such cases.

On the budget, she reveals that the gender office, which was created two years ago, has been receiving between Sh100,000 to Sh150,000 annual allocation, an amount she says is paltry to facilitate the otherwise busy office.

"The little amount which we get like Sh50,000 every quarter, is used to buy stationery and pay small office stuff. Narok is a vast county and with such little funds, we cannot move to the field to collect real-time evidence that will nail culprits of FGM," she adds.

She says lack of trained staff in the department, has forced them to partner with CSOs and NGOs to train the National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) on how to handle the cases without tampering with evidence.

Special groups

In Lamu County, there is an active gender department that has so far received Sh24 million in budgetary allocation between 2017 to date.

The department is, however, incorporated with other special interest groups and referred to as the Lamu County Department for Youth Affairs, Sports, Gender, and Social Services.

It is well-staffed, and has its own executive, Paul Thairu.

It also has a chief officer, Joseph Ng’ang’a, and two directors, Peter Ndichu and another one in an acting capacity, Charity Mwai.

Mr Ndichu is in charge of the sports desk while Ms Mwai handles gender-related issues.

The department also has a gender officer, who supports Ms Mwai.

Mr Ng’ang’a tells Nation.Africa that the department helps in fighting and eradicating gender-related matters, including gender-based violence (GBV) as well as women’s empowerment.

He notes that Lamu has been at the forefront of ensuring there is gender equity.

There is also an ongoing empowerment program-the Lamu County Gender and Social Development Fund that enables the devolved government to articulate and carry out gender-related issues.

It is through such programs that the devolved government allocated the department Sh5 million in the 2017/2018 financial year, Sh2 million (2018/2019), another Sh2 million (2019/2020), Sh9 million (2020/2021), and Sh6 million (yet to be released) for the 2021/2022 financial year.

The department of gender in Kilifi County, on the other end, is experiencing challenges which have hindered smooth service delivery.

Gender programs

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi established a gender department in 2017 after he was elected for a second term.

County Director of Gender Mwangome Shumaa, says financing gender programs was near impossible due to the lack of funds.

He says the department receives the least amount every financial year compared to other departments like roads, water, health and agriculture.

“It is the youngest department, but the many issues we address have proved a need for the government to prioritize it. However, out of the ten departments, gender receives the least amount of money,” he says.

According to Mr Shumaa notes that the department received about Sh40 million for the past financial years.

“The budget is less than Sh10 million every financial year. Though forming the gender department was an achievement, it is important for it to have enough funding to address challenges in the county,” he says.

The money is exclusive to gender mainstreaming and other related campaigns.

“These campaigns come when things are already in a mess. There should be money available for an activity at any time. It could save some costs since we would not be pumping millions during a crisis only,” Mr Shumaa says.

By Robert Kiplagat, Kalume Kazungu,Stephen Oduor,Maureen Ongala and Siago Cece















