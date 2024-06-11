'Mummy, I'm still fighting': How Njambi Koikai's death exposes the gender pain gap

Has your pain ever been ignored by a doctor, what happened? This is the question I posed to women in my circles when I thought of writing about the gender pain gap, which refers to healthcare discrimination where women's pain is dismissed as normal and often overlooked.

A friend who sought anonymity told me this in response to my question: “I had serious back pain and couldn't even walk. For two weeks, this doctor kept telling me it was just period pain and that it would clear up on its own. But the pain persisted, and I went back and insisted that something was off. The doctor gave me Buscopan, a painkiller, and told me it was all in my head.

“Then I woke up one morning and couldn't walk. That's when I went to a specialist at one of the major hospitals in Nairobi, who sent me for an MRI scan. It turned out I had two prolapsed discs that needed surgery. I recently underwent a six-hour surgery and I’m typing this from my hospital bed. I wish doctors would take women more seriously when they say they are in pain.”

Her experience was consistent with research findings about women's pain.

A 2001 University of Maryland study, The Girl Who Cried Pain: A Bias against Women in the Treatment of Pain, found that women experience and report more frequent and intense pain than men. Despite this, women are less likely to receive effective treatment for their pain compared to men.

In her 2021 Engage Talk titled "Mummy, I'm Still Fighting," Njambi Koikai recounts starting her periods at 13 and not being warned about the severe pain that would come with it and follow her all through her adulthood. She called it “apocalyptic pain”.

The pain was so intense that her concerned mother and grandmother took her to a gynaecologist when she was 15. The gynaecologist dismissed her pain as normal and said it would go away once she had a child, leaving Njambi, an aspiring university student, confused about when she was supposed to have this child.

After years of misdiagnoses and unbearable pain, she was finally diagnosed with endometriosis, a chronic pain condition that the World Health Organisation describes as a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain in the pelvis and make it harder to get pregnant.

Koikai spent most of her teenage and adult life battling against excruciating pain but eventually lost the battle at 38, on June 3, 2024. I hope her death will serve as a wake-up call to the gender pain gap and that her legacy as a fighter against endometriosis will be honoured by the government she begged for help from on her deathbed.