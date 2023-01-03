Local charity launches cervical cancer awareness drive

Nine Kenyan women, including those in their 20s, die of cervical cancer every day, yet the cancer burden can be reduced through early diagnosis and screening.

Faced with this challenge, a local charity has launched a national campaign to boost awareness of cervical cancer. Through Thamani Yetu Initiative, Kilele Health Association seeks to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer in Kenya by reaching four million women and girls with information on screening and vaccination.

Kilele, a non-profit organisation supporting cancer survivors and caregivers, has since flagged off its Champion for Prevention Limo Kipkemoi, a runner, who hopes to raise Sh1 million through a global call for prevention. The money would fund subsidised screening for 5,000 women.

“By 2040, it is estimated that cervical cancer deaths will rise by nearly 50 per cent if we don't act. These deaths can be averted if we act today,” said Kilele executive director Benda Kithaka in a December 29, 2022 statement.

“I am concerned because 50 per cent of Kenya’s workforce is made up of women. We want to ensure our women continue working and contributing to the economy productively. However, they need to access screening and timely treatment so that we ultimately eliminate cervical cancer.”

The Ministry of Health indicates that only 16-18 per cent of all eligible women aged between 25 and 49 have been screened for cervical cancer at some point in their life, despite 75 per cent being aware of the need for screening.

In 2019, the Health ministry introduced Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine that protects against HPV types 16 and 18, which World Health Organisation (WHO) says cause at least 70 per cent of cervical cancer. The vaccination drive targeted girls aged 10.

In efforts to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030, governments should have fully vaccinated 90 per cent of their girls by age 15 with the HPV vaccine, outlines WHO in its global strategy for tackling the public health problem. In addition, they should ensure 70 per cent of women are screened at 35–45 years. And ensure 90 per cent of women identified with pre-cancer or invasive cervical cancer receive treatment.

Data

“It takes all of us to create a cervical cancer-free-future for current as well as generations to come,” said Ms Kithaka.